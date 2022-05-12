Italian Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 6

Day 6 of the Italian Open 2022 will see some of the biggest names in tennis in action.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal will square off against Denis Shapovalov for a quarterfinal spot. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will also be aiming to advance to the last eight, but will have to get past old rival Stan Wawrinka first.

Top 10 players Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime will be competing on Day 6 as well.

On the women's side, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will be looking to win her 25th consecutive match to further solidify her dominance. The Pole will take on two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka.

Madrid Open winner Ons Jabeur will take on Yulia Putintseva, while Jessica Pegula, the runner-up in Madrid, is up against Aryna Sabalenka. Compatriots Danielle Collins and Amanda Anisimova are also set to face-off.

Here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the Italian Open.

Schedule for Day 6 at the Italian Open

Center Court

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: (2) Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur.

Not Before 1 p.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (16) Victoria Azarenka.

Followed by: (10) Jannik Sinner vs Filip Krajinovic.

Followed by: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka.

Not Before 7 p.m. local time: (3) Rafael Nadal vs (13) Denis Shapovalov.

Not Before 8.30 p.m. local time: (2) Paula Badosa vs Daria Kasatkina.

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: (3) Aryna Sabalenka vs (13) Jessica Pegula.

Followed by: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov.

Followed by: Marin Cilic vs Cristian Gairn.

Followed by: (4) Maria Sakkari vs (15) Coco Gauff.

Followed by: Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini vs Julio Peralta / Franko Skugor.

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: Jil Teichmann vs Elena Rybakina.

Followed by: (8) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Marcos Giron.

Not before 3 p.m. local time: (7) Danielle Collins vs Amanda Anisimova.

Followed by: (5) Casper Ruud vs Jenson Brooksby.

Followed by: (9) Ons Jabeur vs Yulia Putintseva.

Court 1

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: (7) Xu Yifan / Yang Zhaoxuan vs Jasmine Paolini / Martina Trevisan.

Followed by: Bianca Andreescu vs Petra Martic.

Followed by: Andrey Golubev / Maximo Gonzalez vs Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Italian Open 2022

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast live action.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action live on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can catch all the action live on DAZN, TSN & Rogers Sportsnet.

Australia: Fans Down Under can follow the live broadcast on beIN Sports.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch the men's matches live on Sports18 & Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2022 - Match timings

The first matches on all courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Time USA May 10 5:00 am EST Canada May 10 5:00 am EST UK May 10 10:00 am BST India May 10 2:30 pm IST

Edited by Anantaajith Ra