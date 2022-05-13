Italian Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 7

The Italian Open is entering its business end, with the men's and women's singles quarterfinals scheduled to take place on Day 7. World No. 1s Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic will be in action against Bianca Andreescu and Felix Auger-Aliassime respectively.
The likes of Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari and Ons Jabeur will also be in action on Friday.
On that note, here is a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the Italian Open.
Schedule for Day 7 of the Italian Open
Centre Court
Starting at 11 a.m. local time: (3) Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova
Followed by: (10) Jannik Sinner vs (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Followed by: (3) Rafael Nadal or (13) Denis Shapovalov vs (5) Casper Ruud
Not before 7:00 a.m.: Jill Teichmann vs (2) Paula Badosa or Daria Kasatkina
Not before 8:30 p.m.: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (8) Felix Auger-Aliassime
Grand Stand Arena
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Cristian Garin vs (2) Alexander Zverev
Not before 2:30 p.m.: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Bianca Andreescu
Followed by: (9) Ons Jabeur vs (4) Maria Sakkari
Followed by: (8) Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies vs Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini
Pietrangeli
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (3) Demi Schuurs / Desirae Krawczyk vs (7) Xu Yifan vs Yang Zhaoxuan
Followed by: (1) Storm Sanders / Zhang Shuai vs Veronika Kudermetova / Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Followed by: (8) Shuko Aoyama / Chan Hao-Ching vs (2) Gabriela Dabrowski / Giuliana Olmos
Followed by: (6) Sania Mirza / Lucie Hradecka vs (4) Alexa Guarachi / Andreja Klepac
Court 1
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (7) Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski vs (3) Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic
Followed by: Andrey Golubev / Maximo Gonzalez vs Ariel Behar / Gonzalo Escobar
Followed by: Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara vs John Isner / Diego Schwartzman
Where to watch Italian Open 2022
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the respective channels and sites:
USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast live action.
UK: UK viewers can follow the action live on Amazon Prime Video.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can catch all the action live on DAZN, TSN & Rogers Sportsnet.
Australia: Fans Down Under can follow the live broadcast on beIN Sports.
India: Indian tennis fans can watch the men's matches live on Sports18 & Voot.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Italian Open 2022 - Match timings
The first matches on all courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows: