Italian Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 7

The Italian Open is entering its business end, with the men's and women's singles quarterfinals scheduled to take place on Day 7. World No. 1s Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic will be in action against Bianca Andreescu and Felix Auger-Aliassime respectively.

The likes of Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari and Ons Jabeur will also be in action on Friday.

On that note, here is a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the Italian Open.

Schedule for Day 7 of the Italian Open

Centre Court

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: (3) Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova

Followed by: (10) Jannik Sinner vs (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Followed by: (3) Rafael Nadal or (13) Denis Shapovalov vs (5) Casper Ruud

Not before 7:00 a.m.: Jill Teichmann vs (2) Paula Badosa or Daria Kasatkina

Not before 8:30 p.m.: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (8) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Cristian Garin vs (2) Alexander Zverev

Not before 2:30 p.m.: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Bianca Andreescu

Followed by: (9) Ons Jabeur vs (4) Maria Sakkari

Followed by: (8) Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies vs Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (3) Demi Schuurs / Desirae Krawczyk vs (7) Xu Yifan vs Yang Zhaoxuan

Followed by: (1) Storm Sanders / Zhang Shuai vs Veronika Kudermetova / Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Followed by: (8) Shuko Aoyama / Chan Hao-Ching vs (2) Gabriela Dabrowski / Giuliana Olmos

Followed by: (6) Sania Mirza / Lucie Hradecka vs (4) Alexa Guarachi / Andreja Klepac

Court 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (7) Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski vs (3) Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic

Followed by: Andrey Golubev / Maximo Gonzalez vs Ariel Behar / Gonzalo Escobar

Followed by: Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara vs John Isner / Diego Schwartzman

Where to watch Italian Open 2022

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast live action.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action live on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can catch all the action live on DAZN, TSN & Rogers Sportsnet.

Australia: Fans Down Under can follow the live broadcast on beIN Sports.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch the men's matches live on Sports18 & Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2022 - Match timings

The first matches on all courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Time USA May 13 5:00 am EST CANADA May 13 5:00 am EST UK May 13 10:00 am BST INDIA May 13 2:30 pm IST

