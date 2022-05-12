Italian Open 2022 score, winner and recap: Novak Djokovic outclasses Stan Wawrinka to clinch 998th career win

Novak Djokovic notched up his 20th victory over familiar foe Stan Wawrinka to advance to the quarterfinals of the Rome Masters on Thursday.

The World No. 1, who had lost his last two encounters with the Swiss, dominated from start to finish, completing a straight-sets victory and sealing a berth in the last eight for the 16th time in as many appearances in the Italian capital.

Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka score

Novak Djokovic crushed Wawrinka 6-2, 6-2. With the win, he secured a berth in the quarterfinals of a Masters 1000 tournament for the 89th time.

He also improved to 3-0 against the Swiss in Rome.

for Djokovic



He defeats Wawrinka 6-2 6-2 & has now reached the QFs in Rome every year since 2007!



Sweet for Djokovic
He defeats Wawrinka 6-2 6-2 & has now reached the QFs in Rome every year since 2007!

Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka winner

With his victory over Wawrinka, Novak Djokovic moved a step closer to securing his No. 1 ranking for yet another week. The Serb needs to reach the semifinals in Rome to remain at the summit come Monday.

He is also just two wins away from becoming the fifth man in the Open Era to win 1000 matches.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



defeats Wawrinka 6-2 6-2 to notch win No.998 of his career!



16 Rome quarter-finals in 16 appearances defeats Wawrinka 6-2 6-2 to notch win No.998 of his career!

Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka recap

Novak Djokovic seized control of the match from the get-go, breaking Wawrinka in the first game and holding comfortably. The Swiss got on the board in the third game of the match, but three backhand errors allowed Djokovic to move 3-1 up.

After trading holds, Wawrinka surrendered his next service game to the Serb, who converted his second break point with a sumptuous drop shot to take a comfortable 5-2 lead. The World No. 1 sealed the opener with two unreturnable serves.

The Swiss battled hard at the start of the second set, but his rustiness was evident as faltered on the big points. Djokovic outfoxed the Swiss with a neat passing shot before Wawrinka dumped a backhand slice into the net to surrender the break in the first game.

Wawrinka got a chance to hit back in the fourth game, earning two break points following a 153kmph forehand winner and a netted forehand by Djokovic. But the Serb held his nerve, saving both break points before holding for a 3-1 lead.

The World No. 1 broke again for 4-1, but took his foot off the gas and allowed the Swiss back into the contest. Wawrinka broke for the first time in the match, but failed to capitalize as he surrendered his serve in tame fashion with a double fault.

The Serb then held to love to seal the victory.

Djokovic won 54 percent of his return points and converted five of the seven break points he earned. The Serb will face Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday for a spot in the semifinals.

Edited by Arvind Sriram