Italian Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 3

Day 3 of the Italian Open will start on Thursday with first-round matches of the men's singles and the second round of the women's singles event resuming.

WTA second seed Aryna Sabalenka will be eager to start her campaign in Rome with a win. She will take on Sofia Kenin in what will be one of the most highly-awaited matches of the day. Third seed Jessica Pegula will take on Taylor Townsend while Karolina Pliskova will be up against Anna Bondar.

2020 runner-up Diego Schwartzman will take on Matteo Arnaldi while Dusan Lajovic will be up against Nuno Borges. The likes of Maxime Cressy, JJ Wolf and Coco Gauff will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Italian Open.

Schedule for Day 3 at the Italian Open

Centre Court

Starting at 11 am local time: (14) Victoria Azarenka vs Sloane Stephens.

Not before 1 pm local time: David Goffin vs (WC) Luca Nardi.

Followed by: Lorenzo Sonego vs Jeremy Chardy.

Not before 7 pm local time: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Sofia Kenin.

Not before 8: 30 pm local time: Diego Schwartzman vs (WC) Matteo Arnaldi.

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11 am local time: (13) Karolina Pliskova vs (Q) Anna Bondar.

Not before 1 pm local time: (6) Coco Gauff vs Yulia Putintseva / Viktoriya Tomova.

Followed by: Albert Ramos Vinolas vs (WC) Francesco Passaro.

Followed by: (3) Jessica Pegula vs (Q) Taylor Townsend.

Followed by: Alex Molcan vs (Q) Stefano Napolitano.

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11 am local time: (WC) Giulio Zeppieri vs (Q) Daniel Altmaier.

Followed by: Mackenzie McDonald vs Marco Cecchinato.

Followed by: Dusan Lajovic vs Susan Borges.

Followed by: (23) Anastasia Potapova vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Followed by: (5) Caroline Garcia vs Ana Bogdan

Where to watch Italian Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Rome live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2023- Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.

Country Date Time USA May 11 5:00 am ET Canada May 11 5:00 am ET UK May 11 9:00 am GMT India May 11 2:30 pm IST

