Italian Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 2

Day 2 of the 2023 Italian Open will take place on May 10, 2023. The men's singles tournament in Rome will start, while the women's singles matches will continue.

Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka will both play their opening-round matches as they take on Fabio Fognini and Ilya Ivashka, respectively. Paula Badosa will take on Anna-Lena Friedsam, while Elina Svitolina will face compatriot Lesia Tsurenko.

The likes of Richard Gasquet, Alexander Bublik, Sloane Stephens and Camila Giorgi will also be in action. Each will aim to book their respective spots in the second round.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the Italian Open 2023.

Schedule for Day 2 at the Italian Open

Centre Court

Starting at 11 am local time: Ilya Ivashka vs Stan Wawrinka.

Not before 1 pm local time: (PR) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs (WC) Sara Errani.

Followed by: (WC) Elina Svitolona vs Lesia Tsurenko.

Not before 7 pm local time: Andy Murray vs Fabio Fognini.

Not before 8: 30 pm local time: Camila Giorgi vs (Q) Arantxa Rus.

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11 am local time: Luca van Assche vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Followed by: Richard Gasquet vs Wu Yibing.

Followed by: Danka Kovinic vs Lucia Bronzetti.

Followed by: (Q) Flavio Cobolli vs Arthur Rindernknech.

Not before 7 pm local time: Paula Badosa vs (Q) Anna-Lena Friedsam.

Pietrangeli

Starts at 11 am local time: Sloane Stephens vs Nadia Podoroska.

Followed by: Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs Lauren Davis.

Followed by: Alexander Bublik vs Pedro Martinez.

Followed by: Katie Volynets vs Sorana Cirstea.

Followed by: Brandon Nakashima vs Gregoire Barrere.

Where to watch Italian Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Rome live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony LIV.

Italian Open 2023- Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.

Country Date Time USA May 10 5:00 am ET Canada May 10 5:00 am ET UK May 10 9:00 am GMT India May 10 2:30 pm IST

