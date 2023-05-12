Italian Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 5

Day 5 of the 2023 Italian Open will see the start of the women's third round matches while the men's second round matches come to a close.

After ousting the in-form Aryna Sabalenka, Sofia Kenin will look to continue her good run of form in Rome. The American is up against 30th seed Anhelina Kalinina.

Coco Gauff was off to a dominant start as she handed Yulia Putintseva a beatdown in the second round. The teenager will now take on the tricky Marie Bouzkova for a place in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz will begin his campaign on Saturday against compatriot Albert Ramos Vinolas. He just needs to win this match to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic.

Top 10 players Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Caroline Garcia and Andrey Rublev are some of the other well-known names in the mix as well. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for another exciting day at the Italian Open:

Schedule for Day 5 at the Italian Open

Centre Court

Starting at 11 am local time: (5) Caroline Garcia vs (Q) Camila Osorio.

Not before 1 pm local time: Albert Ramos Vinolas vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz.

Followed by: Lorenzo Sonego vs (25) Yoshihito Nishioka.

Not before 7 pm local time: (6) Coco Gauff vs (27) Marie Bouzkova.

Not before 8: 30 pm local time: (18) Lorenzo Musetti vs (WC) Matteo Arnaldi.

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11 am local time: (30) Anhelina Kalinina vs Sofia Kenin.

Followed by: (23) Anastasia Potapova vs (11) Veronika Kudermetova.

Followed by: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nuno Borges.

Not before 5 pm local time: (14) Victoria Azarenka vs (19) Madison Keys.

Not before 7 pm local time: (21) Roberto Bautista Agut vs Marco Cecchinato.

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11 am local time: (6) Andrey Rublev vs Alex Molcan.

Not before 1 pm local time: (17) Magda Linette vs (12) Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Followed by: (Q) Anna Bondar vs (22) Qinwen Zheng.

Followed by: Emil Ruusuvuori vs (3) Daniil Medvedev.

Followed by: David Goffin vs (19) Alexander Zverev.

Where to watch Italian Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Rome live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2023 - Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.

Country Date Time USA May 13, 2023 5:00 am ET Canada May 13, 2023 5:00 am ET UK May 13, 2023 9:00 am GMT India May 13, 2023 2:30 pm IST

