Italian Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 7

Day 7 of the Italian Open 2023 will take place on May 15, with the third round of the men's singles tournament continuing alongside the fourth round of the women's singles event.

Defending WTA champion Iga Swiatek will look to book her place in the quarterfinals as she takes on either Donna Vekic or Liudmila Samsonova. In the men's event, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will take on Fabian Marozsan and Bernabe Zapata Miralles, respectively.

The likes of Daria Kasatkina, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Frances Tiafoe will also be in action. On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the Italian Open.

Schedule for Day 7 at the Italian Open 2023

Center Court

Starting at 11 am local time: (19) Madison Keys vs (30) Anhelina Kalinina.

Followed by: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (Q) Fabian Marozsan.

Not before 3 pm local time: (7) Elena Rybakina vs Marketa Vondrousova.

Not before 7 pm local time: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Sonego.

Not before 8: 30 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (16) Liudmila Samsonova / (21) Donna Vekic.

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11 am local time: Marco Cecchinato vs (Q) Yannick Hanfmann.

Not before 1 pm local time: (11) Veronika Kudermetova vs (27) Marie Bouzkova.

Followed by: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (31) Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Followed by: (12) Frances Tiafoe vs (18) Lorenzo Musetti.

Not before 7 pm local time: Paula Badosa vs Karolina Muchova.

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11 am local time: (22) Zheng Qinwen vs Wang Xiyu.

Followed by: (6) Andrey Rublev vs (27) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Followed by: (8) Daria Kasatkina vs (20) Jelena Ostapenko.

Followed by: (19) Alexander Zverev / David Goffin vs JJ Wolf.

Followed by: (1) Neal Skupski / Wesley Koolhof vs Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini.

Court 12

Starting at 11 am local time: (15) Borna Coric vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Followed by: Camilla Osorio vs (12) Beatriz Haddad Maia

Where to watch Italian Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Rome live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2023- Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.

Country Date Time USA May 15 5:00 am ET Canada May 15 5:00 am ET UK May 15 9:00 am GMT India May 15 2:30 pm IST

