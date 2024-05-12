Italian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 7

Tennis action is heating up nicely at the 2024 Italian Open, which will host fourth-round action on Monday (May 13). Naomi Osaka will open play on Centre Court against Australian Open finalist Zheng Qinwen, with plenty more to follow.
The top-2 women’s singles players Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will also be in action, as will men’s No. 2 Daniil Medvedev.
Add to the mix the likes of Coco Gauff, Felix Auger Aliassime and a resurgent Angelique Kerber and there’s plenty to look forward to. Here’s the full schedule for Day 7 of the Italian Open:
Schedule for Day 7 of the Italian Open (May 13)
Centre Court
Starting at 11 am local time: Naomi Osaka vs (7) Zheng Qinwen
Followed by: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (27) Cameron Norrie
Followed by (not before 3 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber
Followed by (not before 7 pm local time: Hamad Medjedovic vs (2) Daniil Medvedev
Followed by (not before 8.30 pm local time: (16) Elina Svitolina or Anna Kalinskaya vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka
Grand Stand Arena
Starting at 11 am local time: (18) Felix Auger Aliassime vs (9) Alex de Minaur
Followed by (not before 1 pm local time): (3) Coco Gauff vs Paula Badosa
Followed by: [WC] Stefano Napolitano vs (21) Nicolas Jarry
Followed by: (17) Sebastian Baez vs (10) Holger Rune
Followed by: (5) Maria Sakkari vs Victoria Azarenka or Mayar Sherif
Pietrangeli
Starting at 11 am local time: (18) Madison Keys vs (28) Sorana Cirstea
Followed by: [Q] Alexandre Muler vs (4) Andrey Rublev
Followed by: [Q] Rebecca Sramkova vs Sara Sorribes Tormo or Jelena Ostapenko
Followed by: (7) Hubert Hurkacz vs (25) Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Followed by: Danielle Collins or Caroline Gracia vs Irina Camelia Begu
The full schedule can be found here.
Where to watch Italian Open 2024?
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at the Italian Open:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
Australia - beIN Sports
India - Sony Sports (ATP) and Tennis Channel (WTA)
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Italian Open 2024 - Match Timings
Matches on all courts at the Italian Open will commence at 11 am local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows:
