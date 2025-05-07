Italian Open 2025 Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Maria Sakkari vs Belinda Bencic, Caroline Dolehide vs Sorana Cirstea

Day 2 of the 2025 Italian Open (May 7) will see more of the first-round action in the women's singles event, including Maria Sakkari taking on Belinda Bencic. There are a total of 22 women's singles matches scheduled for the second day in Rome.

The day will see a lot of former Grand Slam champions in action, viz Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu, Emma Raducanu, Victoria Azarenka, and Marketa Vondrousova. Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Lucrezia Stefanini will be the two Italian favorites who will be in action on the day.

Let's look at some of the women's singles matches scheduled for May 7 at the 2025 Italian Open.

#5 Veronika Kudermetova vs Lucrezia Stefanini

Veronika Kudermetova at the Italian Open 2023 Source: Getty

One of the first-round clashes on Day 2 at the 2025 Italian Open will feature Veronika Kudermetova of Russia taking on local favorite Lucrezia Stefanini. Kudermetova's best result this year was at the Hobart International, losing 1-6, 6-0, 2-6 against Elise Mertens in the quarterfinal. Her last event was the Madrid Open, where she lost 0-6, 6-4, 4-6 against Marta Kostyuk in the third round.

Lucrezia Stefanini has yet to make it past the first round in any of the Tour-level events she has played in 2025. The Italian has reached multiple quarterfinals at the ITF events. Her last tournament was the ITF event in Vic, losing 4-6, 3-6 against Aliona Bolsova in the second round.

This will be the first meeting between the two players, but Kudermetova is the favorite to win as her current form is better than her Italian opponent.

Predicted winner- Veronika Kudermetova.

#4 Eva Lys vs Moyuka Uchijima

In Picture: Eva Lys (Getty)

Another of the first-round encounters at the 2025 Italian Open will pit Eva Lys against Moyuka Uchijima. Lys's best result came at the Australian Open, where she reached the fourth round as a lucky loser, losing 0-6, 1-6 against Iga Swiatek. Her last event was the Madrid Open, where she lost 2-6, 2-6 against Jessica Pegula in the second round.

Moyuka Uchijima is entering Rome on the back of successive quarterfinals in Rouen and Madrid, which have been the best performances for the Japanese so far. She lost 6-7 (9), 6-4, 1-6 against Olga Danilovic in Rouen, and in Madrid, she won against the likes of Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, and Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach the quarterfinal, where she lost 2-6, 1-6 against Elina Svitolina.

This is the first meeting between the two players, but Uchijima is the favorite to win as her recent clay-court form is better than her opponent.

Predicted winner- Moyuka Uchijima.

#3 Dayana Yastremska vs Anastasia Potapova

In Picture: Dayana Yastremska (Getty)

Dayana Yastremska will face Anastasia Potapova in a first-round match at the 2025 Italian Open. Yastremska's best result of the season was reaching the final of the Linz Open, where he lost 2-6, 6-3, 5-7 against Ekaterina Alexandrova. Her last event was in Madrid, where she lost 6-0, 2-6, 5-7 against Coco Gauff in the second round.

Anastasia Potapova has already won a title this year, clinching the trophy at Cluj with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Lucia Bronzetti in the final. In her last clay-court event in Madrid, the Russian reached the fourth round, losing 3-6, 2-6 against Marta Kostyuk.

Yastremska has a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head over Potapova, having won the last match 6-2, 6-3 in Dubai last year. The Ukrainian is the favorite for the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Dayana Yastremska.

#2 Caroline Dolehide vs Sorana Cirstea

In Picture: Caroline Dolehide (Getty)

Another first-round clash scheduled for May 7 at the 2025 Italian Open will feature Caroline Dolehide taking on Sorana Cirstea. Dolehide's best result has been reaching the quarterfinals at the ATX Open, losing 3-6, 5-7 against Greet Minnen. Her last event was an ITF tournament in Saint Malo, where she lost 3-6, 6-1, 1-6 against Leolia Jeanjean in the second round.

Cirstea's best results this year came at the Dubai Tennis Championships and at the ATX Open, where she reached the quarterfinal stages. She lost 2-6, 5-7 against Karolina Muchova in Dubai and lost 7-5, 4-6, 1-6 against McCartney Kessler in Austin. Her only clay-court match was in Madrid, where she lost 2-6, 7-5, 6-7 (4) against Hailey Baptiste.

These two players have not played each other previously, but Dolehide is the favorite as she is the higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Caroline Dolehide.

#1 Maria Sakkari vs Belinda Bencic

Belinda Bencic at the Italian Open 2022- Source: Getty

In a clash between two former Top-10 players, Maria Sakkari will take on Belinda Bencic in the first round of the 2025 Italian Open. Sakkari had not won consecutive matches at any of the events until the Madrid Open, where she reached the fourth round, losing 3-6, 4-6 against Elina Svitolina. The Greek won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Chloe Paquet and 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 against Maja Chwalinska in the qualifying rounds to enter the main draw in Rome.

Bencic has been in fine form after her comeback, as she won the title at the Abu Dhabi Open, with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over Ashlyn Krueger in the final. Her last clay-court event was the Madrid Open, where she reached the fourth round, losing 4-6, 2-6 against Coco Gauff.

The head-to-head is tied at 1-1 with Bencic winning the last match 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4 in Berlin back in 2022. The Swiss player is the favorite for the upcoming match as she is in better form and is the higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Belinda Bencic.

