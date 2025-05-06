Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 1, May 6

The main draw action at the Italian Open 2025 will commence on Tuesday, May 6. The first day of the tournament has only the women's singles matches lined up with respect to the main draw. The qualifying rounds will also conclude and feature a couple of prominent names.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is the biggest name in action on Tuesday. She's currently on the comeback trail following the birth of her first child. She will take on Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round. Other notable names in the mix include Alycia Parks, Peyton Stearns and Anastasjia Sevastova, among others.
Former top 10 player Maria Sakkari will face Maja Chwalinska, albeit in the final qualifying round. She recently made the fourth round of the Madrid Open, losing to Elina Svitolina. She will aim to carry that momentum to secure her place in the main draw.
With some interesting matches lined up for the day, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the Italian Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 1 of the Italian Open 2025
Campo Centrale
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs Ann Li
Followed by: Alycia Parks vs Jaqueline Cristian
Followed by: Rebecca Sramkova vs McCartney Kessler
Followed by: Kimberly Birrell vs Sonay Kartal
Pietrangeli
Starting at 10:00 a.m. local time: (8) Maria Sakkari vs Maja Chwalinska
Followed by: (WC) Georgia Pedone vs Lulu Sun
Followed by: Suzan Lamens vs Renata Zarazua
Followed by: Marie Bouzkova vs Mayar Sherif
Grand Stand Arena
Starting at 10:00 a.m. local time: (8) Pablo Carreno Busta vs Roman Andres Burruchaga
Followed by: (PR) Petra Kvitova vs Irina-Camelia Begu
Followed by: Lucia Bronzetti vs (PR) Anastasjia Sevastova
Followed by: Peyton Stearns vs (WC) Nuria Brancaccio
The full schedule can be found here.
Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can check out the following sites and channels to keep a track of the matches happening at the Italian Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Italian Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on Campo Centrale will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time, while matches on all other courts will get underway at 10:00 a.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows: