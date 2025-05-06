Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 1, May 6

The main draw action at the Italian Open 2025 will commence on Tuesday, May 6. The first day of the tournament has only the women's singles matches lined up with respect to the main draw. The qualifying rounds will also conclude and feature a couple of prominent names.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is the biggest name in action on Tuesday. She's currently on the comeback trail following the birth of her first child. She will take on Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round. Other notable names in the mix include Alycia Parks, Peyton Stearns and Anastasjia Sevastova, among others.

Former top 10 player Maria Sakkari will face Maja Chwalinska, albeit in the final qualifying round. She recently made the fourth round of the Madrid Open, losing to Elina Svitolina. She will aim to carry that momentum to secure her place in the main draw.

With some interesting matches lined up for the day, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the Italian Open 2025:

Schedule for Day 1 of the Italian Open 2025

Campo Centrale

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs Ann Li

Followed by: Alycia Parks vs Jaqueline Cristian

Followed by: Rebecca Sramkova vs McCartney Kessler

Followed by: Kimberly Birrell vs Sonay Kartal

Pietrangeli

Starting at 10:00 a.m. local time: (8) Maria Sakkari vs Maja Chwalinska

Followed by: (WC) Georgia Pedone vs Lulu Sun

Followed by: Suzan Lamens vs Renata Zarazua

Followed by: Marie Bouzkova vs Mayar Sherif

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 10:00 a.m. local time: (8) Pablo Carreno Busta vs Roman Andres Burruchaga

Followed by: (PR) Petra Kvitova vs Irina-Camelia Begu

Followed by: Lucia Bronzetti vs (PR) Anastasjia Sevastova

Followed by: Peyton Stearns vs (WC) Nuria Brancaccio

The full schedule can be found here.

Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch

Maria Sakkari at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can check out the following sites and channels to keep a track of the matches happening at the Italian Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on Campo Centrale will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time, while matches on all other courts will get underway at 10:00 a.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Campo Centrale) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA, Canada May 6, 2025, 5:00 a.m. ET May 6, 2025, 4:00 a.m. ET UK May 6, 2025, 10:00 a.m. BST May 6, 2025, 9:00 a.m. BST India May 6, 2025, 2:30 p.m. IST May 6, 2025, 1:30 p.m. IST

