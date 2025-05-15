Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 11, May 16

The 2025 Italian Open will host its men’s singles semifinal on Friday (May 16), with top seed Jannik Sinner still in contention for a maiden win. In fact, the tournament will crown a new champion as none of the four semifinalists have ever made it to the summit clash of the tournament.
Sinner, leading the hope of the home fans, will take on Tommy Paul in the evening session on Campo Centrale. Both players were straight-set winners in their respective semifinal encounters against Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkacz.
Before they take to court, however, Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with another Italian in the form of Lorenzo Musetti. Musetti has been in great form of late and will be playing in consecutive semifinals. Alcaraz, too, has played well on clay, having lifted the title in Monte Carlo and made the final in Barcelona.
Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, meanwhile, will also be in action in doubles, further raising the stakes for the home fans. Now let's take a look at the schedule on some of the bigger courts on Day 11 of the 2025 Italian Open:
Schedule for Day 9 of the Italian Open 2025
Campo Centrale
Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: [6] Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider vs [3] Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini
Not before 3.30 p.m. local time: [3] Carlos Alcaraz vs [8] Lorenzo Musetti
Not before 7 p.m. local time: Veronika Kudermetova / Elise Mertens vs Storm Hunter / Ellen Perez
Not before 8.30 p.m. local time: [1] Jannik Sinner vs [11] Tommy Paul
Grand Stand Arena
Starting at 1.30 p.m. local time: [ALT] Guido Andreozzi / Theo Arribage vs [2] Harri Heliovaara / Henry Patten
Followed by: Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs [3] Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz
Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can check out the following sites and channels to keep track of all matches without missing out on the live action:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Italian Open 2025: Match Timings
Matches on all playing courts will begin at 1.30 p.m. local time. Here are the timings for fans in the UK, Canada, and India: