Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 11, May 16

The 2025 Italian Open will host its men’s singles semifinal on Friday (May 16), with top seed Jannik Sinner still in contention for a maiden win. In fact, the tournament will crown a new champion as none of the four semifinalists have ever made it to the summit clash of the tournament.

Ad

Sinner, leading the hope of the home fans, will take on Tommy Paul in the evening session on Campo Centrale. Both players were straight-set winners in their respective semifinal encounters against Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkacz.

Before they take to court, however, Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with another Italian in the form of Lorenzo Musetti. Musetti has been in great form of late and will be playing in consecutive semifinals. Alcaraz, too, has played well on clay, having lifted the title in Monte Carlo and made the final in Barcelona.

Ad

Trending

Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, meanwhile, will also be in action in doubles, further raising the stakes for the home fans. Now let's take a look at the schedule on some of the bigger courts on Day 11 of the 2025 Italian Open:

Schedule for Day 9 of the Italian Open 2025

Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani will be in action in doubles. (Source: Getty)

Campo Centrale

Ad

Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: [6] Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider vs [3] Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini

Not before 3.30 p.m. local time: [3] Carlos Alcaraz vs [8] Lorenzo Musetti

Not before 7 p.m. local time: Veronika Kudermetova / Elise Mertens vs Storm Hunter / Ellen Perez

Not before 8.30 p.m. local time: [1] Jannik Sinner vs [11] Tommy Paul

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 1.30 p.m. local time: [ALT] Guido Andreozzi / Theo Arribage vs [2] Harri Heliovaara / Henry Patten

Ad

Followed by: Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs [3] Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz

Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch

Tommy Paul is the last standing American in the draw. (Source: Getty)

Fans can check out the following sites and channels to keep track of all matches without missing out on the live action:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2025: Match Timings

Jannik Sinner leads the home hope. (Source: Getty)

Matches on all playing courts will begin at 1.30 p.m. local time. Here are the timings for fans in the UK, Canada, and India:

Country Start Time (Campo Centrale) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA, Canada May 16, 2025, 8 a.m. ET May 16, 2025, 8 a.m. ET UK May 16, 2025, 1 p.m. BST May 16, 2025, 1 p.m. BST India May 16, 2025, 5 p.m. IST May 16, 2025, 5 p.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More