Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 13, May 18

Champions will be crowned on Day 13 (Sunday, May 18) of the Italian Open 2025. The women's singles final was contested on Saturday and home favorite Jasmine Paolini beat Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2 to clinch the title. She became the first woman from the host nation to win the title since Raffaella Reggi in 1985.

Ad

However, Paolini's job isn't done just yet. She will be back in action on Sunday for the women's doubles final. She's the defending champion with Sara Errani. The duo will take on Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova for the crown.

Top seeds Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo came up short in the Madrid Open final a couple of weeks ago. They have to defend their title at the French Open in a few days, so heading into the tournament on the back of a victory in Rome would be a huge confidence booster. They will face first-time Masters 1000 finalists Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul for the men's doubles title.

Ad

Trending

The biggest match of the day will be the last. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will lock horns with his chief rival Carlos Alcaraz for the title. The top seed picked up from where he left off upon his return from a three-month doping suspension. He extended his winning streak to 26 matches, including a 6-0, 6-1 demolition job of Madrid Open champion Casper Ruud.

Alcaraz won the Monte-Carlo Masters at the start of the clay swing and finished as the runner-up at the Barcelona Open. He then missed the Madrid Open due to an injury. He beat Sinner thrice last year, the only player to defeat him multiple times since the start of the 2024 season. All three of their matches last year went the distance and it's likely to be the same this time.

Ad

The tournament is set to end with a bang considering the match-ups for the championship round. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 13 of the Italian Open 2025:

Schedule for Day 13 of the Italian Open 2025

Campo Centrale

Starting 12:00 p.m. local time: (3) Jasmine Paolini/Sara Errani vs Elise Mertens/Veronika Kudermetova

Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (1) Mate Pavic/Marcelo Arevalo vs Sadio Doumbia/Fabien Reboul

Ad

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (3) Carlos Alcaraz

Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch

Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following sites and channels to keep track of the matches happening at the Italian Open 2025:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2025: Match Timings

Proceedings on the final day of the tournament will begin at 12:00 p.m. local time. The second match of the day will be played a couple of hours later. The tournament will wrap up with the men's singles final, which will get underway at 5:00 p.m. at the earliest. Here are the match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 13 of the tournament:

Country Start Time (Women's doubles final) Start Time (Men's doubles final) Start Time (Men's singles final) USA, Canada May 18, 2025, 6:00 a.m. ET May 18, 2025, 8:00 a.m. ET May 18, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET UK May 18, 2025, 11:00 p.m. BST May 18, 2025, 1:00 p.m. BST May 18, 2025, 4:00 p.m. BST India May 18, 2025, 3:30 p.m. IST May 18, 2025, 5:30 p.m. IST May 18, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More