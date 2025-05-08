Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 4, May 9

The second round of singles will continue on Day 4 of the Italian Open 2025 on Friday, May 9. Carlos Alcaraz returns to the tour after skipping the Madrid Open due to an injury. He will take on qualifier Dusan Lajovic. Alexander Zverev will commence his title defense against Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who recently won the Madrid Open, will aim to keep the ball rolling in Rome. She will face Anastasia Potapova in the second round. Coco Gauff, who lost to the Belarusian in the Spanish capital, will get her campaign underway against Canadian teen Victoria Mboko.

Former Italian Open champions Daniil Medvedev and Elena Rybakina will also take to the court on Friday. Mirra Andreeva, Zheng Qinwen, Lorenzo Musetti, and Grigor Dimitrov are some of the other well-known names in the fray. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Italian Open 2025:

Schedule for Day 4 of the Italian Open 2025

Campo Centrale

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Dusan Lajovic vs (3) Carlos Alcaraz

Followed by: (8) Lorenzo Musetti vs (Q) Otto Virtanen

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (4) Coco Gauff vs (Q) Victoria Mboko

Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs (2) Alexander Zverev

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (13) Arthur Fils vs Tallon Griekspoor

Followed by: (26) Magdalena Frech vs Victoria Azarenka

Followed by: (LL) Cameron Norrie vs (10) Daniil Medvedev

Followed by: (27) Denis Shapovalov vs (Q) Vilius Gaubas

Followed by: (11) Elena Rybakina vs Eva Lys

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (14) Grigor Dimitrov vs (WC) Francesco Passaro

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Olga Danilovic vs (8) Zheng Qinwen

Followed by: (Q) Emiliana Arango vs (7) Mirra Andreeva

Followed by: (10) Emma Navarro vs (LL) Kamilla Rakhimova

Followed by: (5) Jack Draper vs Luciano Darderi

The full schedule can be found here.

Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch

Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can tune into the following sites and channels to keep track of the matches happening at the Italian Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The night session on Campo Centrale will begin at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (All courts) Start Time (Evening session, Campo Centrale) USA, Canada May 9, 2025, 5:00 a.m. ET May 9, 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET UK May 9, 2025, 10:00 a.m. BST May 9, 2025, 6:00 p.m. BST India May 9, 2025, 2:30 p.m. IST May 9, 2025, 10:30 p.m. IST

