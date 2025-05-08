Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 4, May 9

The second round of singles will continue on Day 4 of the Italian Open 2025 on Friday, May 9. Carlos Alcaraz returns to the tour after skipping the Madrid Open due to an injury. He will take on qualifier Dusan Lajovic. Alexander Zverev will commence his title defense against Camilo Ugo Carabelli.
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who recently won the Madrid Open, will aim to keep the ball rolling in Rome. She will face Anastasia Potapova in the second round. Coco Gauff, who lost to the Belarusian in the Spanish capital, will get her campaign underway against Canadian teen Victoria Mboko.
Former Italian Open champions Daniil Medvedev and Elena Rybakina will also take to the court on Friday. Mirra Andreeva, Zheng Qinwen, Lorenzo Musetti, and Grigor Dimitrov are some of the other well-known names in the fray. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Italian Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 4 of the Italian Open 2025
Campo Centrale
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Dusan Lajovic vs (3) Carlos Alcaraz
Followed by: (8) Lorenzo Musetti vs (Q) Otto Virtanen
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (4) Coco Gauff vs (Q) Victoria Mboko
Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs (2) Alexander Zverev
Pietrangeli
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (13) Arthur Fils vs Tallon Griekspoor
Followed by: (26) Magdalena Frech vs Victoria Azarenka
Followed by: (LL) Cameron Norrie vs (10) Daniil Medvedev
Followed by: (27) Denis Shapovalov vs (Q) Vilius Gaubas
Followed by: (11) Elena Rybakina vs Eva Lys
Grand Stand Arena
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (14) Grigor Dimitrov vs (WC) Francesco Passaro
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Olga Danilovic vs (8) Zheng Qinwen
Followed by: (Q) Emiliana Arango vs (7) Mirra Andreeva
Followed by: (10) Emma Navarro vs (LL) Kamilla Rakhimova
Followed by: (5) Jack Draper vs Luciano Darderi
The full schedule can be found here.
Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can tune into the following sites and channels to keep track of the matches happening at the Italian Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Italian Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The night session on Campo Centrale will begin at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows: