Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 5, May 10

The 2025 Italian Open is the hot spot in tennis at the moment. The top players in the men's and women's divisions are vying for 1000 points at the iconic event this year.
Day Five in Rome will feature the defending champion Iga Swiatek and third seed Jessica Pegula. Both players have made a dominant start to their campaigns and will be eager to build momentum in the third round.
Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner is expected to make his first appearance on the tour after three months. The Italian was suspended for using a banned substance Clostebol. He will begin his campaign against Mariano Novone in the second round.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the exciting matches lined up on Day Five in Rome.
Schedule for Day 5 of the Italian Open 2025
Campo Centrale
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Matteo Berrettini (29) vs Jacob Fearnley
Not before 13:00 p.m : Danielle Collins (29) vs Iga Świątek (2)
Followed by: Jasmine Paolini (6) vs Ons Jabeur (27)
Not before 19:00 p.m : Jannik Sinner (1) vs Mariano Navone
Not before 20:30 p.m : Elise Mertens (25) vs Jessica Pegula (3)
Grand Stand Arena
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Madison Keys (5) vs Peyton Stearns
Followed by: Taylor Fritz (4) vs Marcos Giron
Followed by: Jakub Mensik (20) vs Matteo Gigante (WC)
Followed by: Marie Bouzkova vs Naomi Osaka
Followed by: Luca Nardi (WC) vs Alex de Minaur (7)
Pietrangeli
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Sebastian Ofner (Q) vs Frances Tiafoe (15)
Followed by: Diana Shnaider (13) vs Jacqueline Cristian
Followed by: Elina Svitolina (16) vs Hailey Baptiste
Followed by: Felix Auger-Aliassime (26) vs Thiago Seyboth Wild (Q)
Followed by: Jelena Ostapenko (17) vs Laura Siegemund
SuperTennis Arena
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Fabian Marozsan vs Andrey Rublev (16)
Followed by: Alexander Bublik vs Casper Ruud (6)
Followed by: Francisco Cerundolo (17) vs Nicolás Jarry
Followed by: Ben Shelton (12) vs Jaume Munar
Court 1
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Tommy Paul (11) vs Roberto Bautista Agut
Followed by: Aleksandar Vukic vs Sebastian Korda (22)
Followed by: Alexandra Panova / Fanny Stollar vs Alexandra Eala / Coco Gauff
Followed by: Tyra Caterina Grant / Lisa Pigato (WC) vs (7) Anna Danilina / Irina Khromacheva
Followed by: Linda Noskova / Clara Tauson vs (6) Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider
The full schedule can be found here:
Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can tune into the following sites and channels to keep track of the matches happening at the Italian Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Italian Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The night session on Campo Centrale will begin at 7:00 p.m. Fans in the US, Canada, UK and India can catch the action on Day 5 of the tournament at the following timings: