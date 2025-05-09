  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Italian Open 2025
  • Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 5, May 10

Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 5, May 10

By Aman Mohamed
Modified May 09, 2025 17:04 GMT
Jannik Sinner Italian Open - Image Source - Getty
Jannik Sinner Italian Open - Image Source - Getty

The 2025 Italian Open is the hot spot in tennis at the moment. The top players in the men's and women's divisions are vying for 1000 points at the iconic event this year.

Ad

Day Five in Rome will feature the defending champion Iga Swiatek and third seed Jessica Pegula. Both players have made a dominant start to their campaigns and will be eager to build momentum in the third round.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner is expected to make his first appearance on the tour after three months. The Italian was suspended for using a banned substance Clostebol. He will begin his campaign against Mariano Novone in the second round.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Without further ado, let's take a look at the exciting matches lined up on Day Five in Rome.

Schedule for Day 5 of the Italian Open 2025

Swiatek in the Internazionali BNL D&#039;Italia 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty
Swiatek in the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Campo Centrale

Ad

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Matteo Berrettini (29) vs Jacob Fearnley

Not before 13:00 p.m : Danielle Collins (29) vs Iga Świątek (2)

Followed by: Jasmine Paolini (6) vs Ons Jabeur (27)

Not before 19:00 p.m : Jannik Sinner (1) vs Mariano Navone

Not before 20:30 p.m : Elise Mertens (25) vs Jessica Pegula (3)

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Madison Keys (5) vs Peyton Stearns

Followed by: Taylor Fritz (4) vs Marcos Giron

Followed by: Jakub Mensik (20) vs Matteo Gigante (WC)

Ad

Followed by: Marie Bouzkova vs Naomi Osaka

Followed by: Luca Nardi (WC) vs Alex de Minaur (7)

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Sebastian Ofner (Q) vs Frances Tiafoe (15)

Followed by: Diana Shnaider (13) vs Jacqueline Cristian

Followed by: Elina Svitolina (16) vs Hailey Baptiste

Followed by: Felix Auger-Aliassime (26) vs Thiago Seyboth Wild (Q)

Followed by: Jelena Ostapenko (17) vs Laura Siegemund

SuperTennis Arena

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Fabian Marozsan vs Andrey Rublev (16)

Ad

Followed by: Alexander Bublik vs Casper Ruud (6)

Followed by: Francisco Cerundolo (17) vs Nicolás Jarry

Followed by: Ben Shelton (12) vs Jaume Munar

Court 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Tommy Paul (11) vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Followed by: Aleksandar Vukic vs Sebastian Korda (22)

Followed by: Alexandra Panova / Fanny Stollar vs Alexandra Eala / Coco Gauff

Followed by: Tyra Caterina Grant / Lisa Pigato (WC) vs (7) Anna Danilina / Irina Khromacheva

Followed by: Linda Noskova / Clara Tauson vs (6) Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider

Ad

The full schedule can be found here:

Ad

Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch

Sinner in the Italian Open 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty
Sinner in the Italian Open 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

Fans can tune into the following sites and channels to keep track of the matches happening at the Italian Open 2025:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The night session on Campo Centrale will begin at 7:00 p.m. Fans in the US, Canada, UK and India can catch the action on Day 5 of the tournament at the following timings:

CountryStart Time (All courts)Start Time (Evening session, Campo Centrale)
USA, CanadaMay 10, 2025, 5:00 a.m. ETMay 10, 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET
UKMay 10, 2025, 10:00 a.m. BSTMay 10, 2025, 6:00 p.m. BST
IndiaMay 10, 2025, 2:30 p.m. ISTMay 10, 2025, 10:30 p.m. IST
About the author
Aman Mohamed

Aman Mohamed

Twitter icon

Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications