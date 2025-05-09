Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 5, May 10

The 2025 Italian Open is the hot spot in tennis at the moment. The top players in the men's and women's divisions are vying for 1000 points at the iconic event this year.

Day Five in Rome will feature the defending champion Iga Swiatek and third seed Jessica Pegula. Both players have made a dominant start to their campaigns and will be eager to build momentum in the third round.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner is expected to make his first appearance on the tour after three months. The Italian was suspended for using a banned substance Clostebol. He will begin his campaign against Mariano Novone in the second round.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the exciting matches lined up on Day Five in Rome.

Schedule for Day 5 of the Italian Open 2025

Swiatek in the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Campo Centrale

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Matteo Berrettini (29) vs Jacob Fearnley

Not before 13:00 p.m : Danielle Collins (29) vs Iga Świątek (2)

Followed by: Jasmine Paolini (6) vs Ons Jabeur (27)

Not before 19:00 p.m : Jannik Sinner (1) vs Mariano Navone

Not before 20:30 p.m : Elise Mertens (25) vs Jessica Pegula (3)

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Madison Keys (5) vs Peyton Stearns

Followed by: Taylor Fritz (4) vs Marcos Giron

Followed by: Jakub Mensik (20) vs Matteo Gigante (WC)

Followed by: Marie Bouzkova vs Naomi Osaka

Followed by: Luca Nardi (WC) vs Alex de Minaur (7)

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Sebastian Ofner (Q) vs Frances Tiafoe (15)

Followed by: Diana Shnaider (13) vs Jacqueline Cristian

Followed by: Elina Svitolina (16) vs Hailey Baptiste

Followed by: Felix Auger-Aliassime (26) vs Thiago Seyboth Wild (Q)

Followed by: Jelena Ostapenko (17) vs Laura Siegemund

SuperTennis Arena

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Fabian Marozsan vs Andrey Rublev (16)

Followed by: Alexander Bublik vs Casper Ruud (6)

Followed by: Francisco Cerundolo (17) vs Nicolás Jarry

Followed by: Ben Shelton (12) vs Jaume Munar

Court 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Tommy Paul (11) vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Followed by: Aleksandar Vukic vs Sebastian Korda (22)

Followed by: Alexandra Panova / Fanny Stollar vs Alexandra Eala / Coco Gauff

Followed by: Tyra Caterina Grant / Lisa Pigato (WC) vs (7) Anna Danilina / Irina Khromacheva

Followed by: Linda Noskova / Clara Tauson vs (6) Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider

The full schedule can be found here:

Expand Tweet

Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch

Sinner in the Italian Open 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

Fans can tune into the following sites and channels to keep track of the matches happening at the Italian Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The night session on Campo Centrale will begin at 7:00 p.m. Fans in the US, Canada, UK and India can catch the action on Day 5 of the tournament at the following timings:

Country Start Time (All courts) Start Time (Evening session, Campo Centrale) USA, Canada May 10, 2025, 5:00 a.m. ET May 10, 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET UK May 10, 2025, 10:00 a.m. BST May 10, 2025, 6:00 p.m. BST India May 10, 2025, 2:30 p.m. IST May 10, 2025, 10:30 p.m. IST

