Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 7, May 12

Top seeds Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka will look to punch their tickets to the 2025 Italian Open quarterfinals on Monday. Both players will take to the court for their fourth-round matches on Day 7 of the tournament.
They will be joined by the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Elina Svitolina and Coco Gauff. Jasmine Paolini, meanwhile, will hold the fort for the home fans alongside Sinner. As we head closer to the start, let's take a look at the schedule on some of the bigger courts on Day 7 of the 2025 Italian Open:
Schedule for Day 7 of the Italian Open 2025
Campo Centrale
Starting at 11 a.m. local time: Peyton Stearns vs Naomi Osaka
Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: [6] Jasmine Paolini vs [17] Jelena Ostapenko
Followed By: [1] Jannik Sinner vs [LL] Jesper de Jong
Starting at 7 p.m. local time: [29] Matteo Berrettini vs [6] Casper Ruud
Starting at 8.30 p.m. local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Marta Kostyuk
Grand Stand Arena
Starting at 11 a.m. local time: [LL] Hugo Deillen vs [7] Alex de Minaur
Followed By: [20] Jakub Mensik vs Fabian Marozsan
Followed By: [4] Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu
Followed By: Jaume Munar vs [22] Sebastian Korda
Followed By: Bianca Andreescu (CAN) OR [26] Magdalena Frech vs [8] Qinwen Zheng
SuperTennis Arena
Starting at 11 a.m. local time: [11] Tommy Paul vs [19] Tomas Machac
Followed By: Marcos Giron vs [30] Hubert Hurkacz
Followed By: [16] Elina Svitolina vs [29] Danielle Collins
Followed By: [5] Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori vs [WC] Federico Bondiali / Carlo Alberto Caniato
Followed By: [WC] Mattia Bellucci / Filippo Romano vs [7] Christian Harrison / Evan King
Pietrangeli
Starting at 11 a.m. local time: [8] Asia Muhammad / Demi Schuurs vs Sofia Kenin / Lyudmyla Kichenok
Followed By: [13] Diana Shnaider vs [25] Elise Mertens
Followed By: [17] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) vs [Q] Sebastian Ofner
Followed By: Clara Tauson vs [7] Mirra Andreeva
Followed By: [8] Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni vs Matteo Arnaldi / Alexei Popyrin
Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can check out the following sites and channels to keep track of the matches at the Italian Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Italian Open 2025: Match Timings
Matches on all playing courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time. Here are the timings for fans in the UK, Canada, and India: