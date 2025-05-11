Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 7, May 12

Top seeds Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka will look to punch their tickets to the 2025 Italian Open quarterfinals on Monday. Both players will take to the court for their fourth-round matches on Day 7 of the tournament.

Ad

They will be joined by the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Elina Svitolina and Coco Gauff. Jasmine Paolini, meanwhile, will hold the fort for the home fans alongside Sinner. As we head closer to the start, let's take a look at the schedule on some of the bigger courts on Day 7 of the 2025 Italian Open:

Schedule for Day 7 of the Italian Open 2025

Jasmine Paolini will carry the home hopes. (Source: Getty)

Campo Centrale

Ad

Trending

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: Peyton Stearns vs Naomi Osaka

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: [6] Jasmine Paolini vs [17] Jelena Ostapenko

Followed By: [1] Jannik Sinner vs [LL] Jesper de Jong

Starting at 7 p.m. local time: [29] Matteo Berrettini vs [6] Casper Ruud

Starting at 8.30 p.m. local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Marta Kostyuk

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: [LL] Hugo Deillen vs [7] Alex de Minaur

Followed By: [20] Jakub Mensik vs Fabian Marozsan

Ad

Followed By: [4] Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu

Followed By: Jaume Munar vs [22] Sebastian Korda

Followed By: Bianca Andreescu (CAN) OR [26] Magdalena Frech vs [8] Qinwen Zheng

Elina Svitolina is a two-time former champion Source: Getty

SuperTennis Arena

Ad

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: [11] Tommy Paul vs [19] Tomas Machac

Followed By: Marcos Giron vs [30] Hubert Hurkacz

Followed By: [16] Elina Svitolina vs [29] Danielle Collins

Followed By: [5] Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori vs [WC] Federico Bondiali / Carlo Alberto Caniato

Followed By: [WC] Mattia Bellucci / Filippo Romano vs [7] Christian Harrison / Evan King

Pietrangeli

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: [8] Asia Muhammad / Demi Schuurs vs Sofia Kenin / Lyudmyla Kichenok

Followed By: [13] Diana Shnaider vs [25] Elise Mertens

Ad

Followed By: [17] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) vs [Q] Sebastian Ofner

Followed By: Clara Tauson vs [7] Mirra Andreeva

Followed By: [8] Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni vs Matteo Arnaldi / Alexei Popyrin

Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch

Tommy Paul is among the several Americans still in the draw. (Source: Getty)

Viewers can check out the following sites and channels to keep track of the matches at the Italian Open 2025:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2025: Match Timings

Matches on all playing courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time. Here are the timings for fans in the UK, Canada, and India:

Country Start Time (Campo Centrale) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA, Canada May 12, 2025, 5 a.m. ET May 12, 2025, 4 a.m. ET UK May 12, 2025, 10 a.m. BST May 12, 2025, 9 a.m. BST India May 12, 2025, 2 p.m. IST May 12, 2025, 1.30 p.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More