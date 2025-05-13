Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 9, May 14

The 2025 Italian Open is headed towards its business end, with Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka eyeing the last two semifinal spots left in the women’s singles draw. They will be in action on Wednesday alongside other big names like Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

Gauff opens play on Campor Centrale against fellow youngster Mirra Andreeva. The two will be followed onto court by Alcaraz, who will be keen on exacting revenge against his Indian Wells conqueror, Jack Draper.

Sabalenka and Sinner, meanwhile, will be in action during the benign session, taking on Zheng Qinwen and Lorenzo Musetti, respectively. Now let's take a look at the schedule on some of the bigger courts on Day 9 of the 2025 Italian Open:

Schedule for Day 9 of the Italian Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz will be playing in his first Italian Open quarterfinal. (Source: Getty)

Campo Centrale

Starting at 1 p.m. local time: [4] Coco Gauff vs [7] Mirra Andreeva

Not before 3 p.m. local time: [5] Jack Draper vs [3] Carlos Alcaraz

Starting at 7 p.m. local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [8] Qinwen Zheng

Starting at 8.30 p.m. local time: [8] Lorenzo Musetti vs [13] Arthur Fils OR [2] Alexander Zverev

Grand Stand Arena

Starting at 1 p.m. local time: Matteo Arnaldi / Alexei Popyrin vs [ALT] Guido Andreozzi / Theo Arribage

Followed By: [WC] Federico Bondioli / Carlo Alberto Caniato vs Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul

Followed By: [3] Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini vs [WC] Alexandra Eala vs Coco Gauff

Followed By: [1] Gabriela Dabrowski / Erin Routliffe vs Hao-Ching Chan / Giuliana Olmos OR [6] Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider

SuperTennis Arena

Starting at 1 p.m. local time: Andre Goransson / Sem Verbeek vs [7] Christian Harrison / Evan King

Followed By: [1] Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs Sander Gille / Jan Zielinski

Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch

Aryna Sabalenka is on a nine-match winning streak. (Source: Getty)

Fans can check out the following sites and channels to keep track of all matches without missing out on the live action:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Italian Open 2025: Match Timings

Matches on all playing courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time. Here are the timings for fans in the UK, Canada, and India:

Country Start Time (Campo Centrale) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA, Canada May 14, 2025, 7 a.m. ET May 14, 2025, 7 a.m. ET UK May 14, 2025, 12 p.m. BST May 14, 2025, 12 p.m. BST India May 14, 2025, 4 p.m. IST May 14, 2025, 4 p.m. IST

