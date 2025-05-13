Italian Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 9, May 14

The 2025 Italian Open is headed towards its business end, with Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka eyeing the last two semifinal spots left in the women’s singles draw. They will be in action on Wednesday alongside other big names like Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.
Gauff opens play on Campor Centrale against fellow youngster Mirra Andreeva. The two will be followed onto court by Alcaraz, who will be keen on exacting revenge against his Indian Wells conqueror, Jack Draper.
Sabalenka and Sinner, meanwhile, will be in action during the benign session, taking on Zheng Qinwen and Lorenzo Musetti, respectively. Now let's take a look at the schedule on some of the bigger courts on Day 9 of the 2025 Italian Open:
Schedule for Day 9 of the Italian Open 2025
Campo Centrale
Starting at 1 p.m. local time: [4] Coco Gauff vs [7] Mirra Andreeva
Not before 3 p.m. local time: [5] Jack Draper vs [3] Carlos Alcaraz
Starting at 7 p.m. local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [8] Qinwen Zheng
Starting at 8.30 p.m. local time: [8] Lorenzo Musetti vs [13] Arthur Fils OR [2] Alexander Zverev
Grand Stand Arena
Starting at 1 p.m. local time: Matteo Arnaldi / Alexei Popyrin vs [ALT] Guido Andreozzi / Theo Arribage
Followed By: [WC] Federico Bondioli / Carlo Alberto Caniato vs Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul
Followed By: [3] Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini vs [WC] Alexandra Eala vs Coco Gauff
Followed By: [1] Gabriela Dabrowski / Erin Routliffe vs Hao-Ching Chan / Giuliana Olmos OR [6] Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider
SuperTennis Arena
Starting at 1 p.m. local time: Andre Goransson / Sem Verbeek vs [7] Christian Harrison / Evan King
Followed By: [1] Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs Sander Gille / Jan Zielinski
Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can check out the following sites and channels to keep track of all matches without missing out on the live action:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Italian Open 2025: Match Timings
Matches on all playing courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time. Here are the timings for fans in the UK, Canada, and India: