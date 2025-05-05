Italian Open 2025: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The top stars of the WTA Tour have assembled in Rome for the Italian Open 2025. The second consecutive WTA 1000 tournament of the clay swing will run from May 6-18. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads the fray as the top seed. She will be bidding to win her third straight WTA 1000 title following her victories at the Miami Open and the Madrid Open.

Ad

Iga Swiatek will be keen to defend her title and claim her fourth title in Rome. Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Mirra Andreeva, and Jasmine Paolini, along with a host of other big names, will be on the hunt for the title as well. Bianca Andreescu and Petra Kvitova continue their respective comebacks.

With the French Open right around the corner, players will be eager to boost their credentials with a solid run in Rome. With that in mind, here's everything to know about this year's edition of the Italian Open:

Ad

Trending

What is the Italian Open?

The Italian Open is a yearly WTA 1000 tournament on the women's circuit. It is currently the second WTA 1000 tournament of the clay swing. It is one of the oldest tournaments on the women's tour, with the debut edition being held way back in 1930. It has retained its prestige as one of the premier events on the calendar.

Initially a week-long tournament, it expanded to a two-week format starting from the 2023 edition. Chris Evert holds the record for most titles here with five. Gabriela Sabatini, Conchita Martinez and Serena Williams follow her with four titles each.

Ad

Venue

The Italian Open will be held at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy.

Draw and Players

Coco Gauff is the fourth seed at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

All seeds have received a first-round bye. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka and eighth seed Zheng Qinwen lead the first quarter of the draw. Former Italian Open champion Elena Rybakina, along with Bianca Andreescu, Victoria Azarenka, Alexandra Eala, and 31st seed Sofia Kenin, are some of the other notable names in this section.

Ad

Fourth seed Coco Gauff and seventh seed Mirra Andreeva headline the second quarter. Americans Emma Navarro and Amanda Anisimova, together with former US Open champion Emma Raducanu and former top 10 player Belinda Bencic are among the other players of interest in this part of the draw.

Third seed Jessica Pegula and sixth seed Jasmine Paolini are the top seeds in the third quarter. Ons Jabeur, who triumphed in Rome in 2022, along with Petra Kvitova, Jelena Ostapenko, and Karolina Muchova, are some of the other big names in the mix in this section.

Ad

Second seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek and fifth seed Madison Keys headline the fourth section of the draw. Ninth seed Paula Badosa, 16th seed Elina Svitolina, and four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka have also landed in this part of the draw.

The full draw can be found here.

Schedule

The main draw will kick off on Tuesday, May 6. The first three rounds will last for two days each. All fourth-round matches will be played on Monday, May 12. Quarterfinals will once again go on for a couple of days, on Tuesday, May 13, and Wednesday, May 14.

Ad

Semifinal matches will be contested on Thursday, May 15. The singles final will take place on Saturday, May 17, at 5:00 p.m. local time. The doubles final will be held on Sunday, May 18, at noon.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for this year's Italian Open 2025 is €6,009,593. The singles champion will receive €877,390 along with 1,000 ranking points. Here's the complete breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Ad

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Prize Money (Singles) Champion 1000 €877,390 Runner-up

650 €456,735 Semifinalist

390 €240,380 Quarterfinalist

215 €124,700 Round of 16

120 €66,110 Round of 32

65 €38,313 Round of 64

35 €21,215 Round of 128

10

€13,150

Ad

Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch

Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Italian Open:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More