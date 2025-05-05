Italian Open 2025: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The top stars of the WTA Tour have assembled in Rome for the Italian Open 2025. The second consecutive WTA 1000 tournament of the clay swing will run from May 6-18. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads the fray as the top seed. She will be bidding to win her third straight WTA 1000 title following her victories at the Miami Open and the Madrid Open.
Iga Swiatek will be keen to defend her title and claim her fourth title in Rome. Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Mirra Andreeva, and Jasmine Paolini, along with a host of other big names, will be on the hunt for the title as well. Bianca Andreescu and Petra Kvitova continue their respective comebacks.
With the French Open right around the corner, players will be eager to boost their credentials with a solid run in Rome. With that in mind, here's everything to know about this year's edition of the Italian Open:
What is the Italian Open?
The Italian Open is a yearly WTA 1000 tournament on the women's circuit. It is currently the second WTA 1000 tournament of the clay swing. It is one of the oldest tournaments on the women's tour, with the debut edition being held way back in 1930. It has retained its prestige as one of the premier events on the calendar.
Initially a week-long tournament, it expanded to a two-week format starting from the 2023 edition. Chris Evert holds the record for most titles here with five. Gabriela Sabatini, Conchita Martinez and Serena Williams follow her with four titles each.
Venue
The Italian Open will be held at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy.
Draw and Players
All seeds have received a first-round bye. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka and eighth seed Zheng Qinwen lead the first quarter of the draw. Former Italian Open champion Elena Rybakina, along with Bianca Andreescu, Victoria Azarenka, Alexandra Eala, and 31st seed Sofia Kenin, are some of the other notable names in this section.
Fourth seed Coco Gauff and seventh seed Mirra Andreeva headline the second quarter. Americans Emma Navarro and Amanda Anisimova, together with former US Open champion Emma Raducanu and former top 10 player Belinda Bencic are among the other players of interest in this part of the draw.
Third seed Jessica Pegula and sixth seed Jasmine Paolini are the top seeds in the third quarter. Ons Jabeur, who triumphed in Rome in 2022, along with Petra Kvitova, Jelena Ostapenko, and Karolina Muchova, are some of the other big names in the mix in this section.
Second seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek and fifth seed Madison Keys headline the fourth section of the draw. Ninth seed Paula Badosa, 16th seed Elina Svitolina, and four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka have also landed in this part of the draw.
The full draw can be found here.
Schedule
The main draw will kick off on Tuesday, May 6. The first three rounds will last for two days each. All fourth-round matches will be played on Monday, May 12. Quarterfinals will once again go on for a couple of days, on Tuesday, May 13, and Wednesday, May 14.
Semifinal matches will be contested on Thursday, May 15. The singles final will take place on Saturday, May 17, at 5:00 p.m. local time. The doubles final will be held on Sunday, May 18, at noon.
Prize Money and Ranking Points
The total prize money for this year's Italian Open 2025 is €6,009,593. The singles champion will receive €877,390 along with 1,000 ranking points. Here's the complete breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:
Italian Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Italian Open:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.