According to a recent survey, former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic receives more online abuse than any other male tennis player.

A recent World Sports Network study gave a list of the tennis players that received the most negative attention online over a 16-month period. On the men's side, the data showed that 22-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic received the most negative tweets, with nearly one-fifth (15%) of tweets about him being unkind.

Apart from the Serb, Stefanos Tsitsipas also received a lot of negative feedback (15% of tweets), with many fans supposedly unhappy with his on-court behavior. Following the Greek were Carlos Alcaraz (5%), Daniil Medvedev (5%), Casper Ruud (5%), and Cameron Norrie (4%).

Many tennis fans rushed to Djokovic's defense after the survey came to light, taking to Twitter to express their feelings. According to one user, the hatred for the Serb is the result of the media purposefully portraying him as the villain.

"Wt I find the most depressing thing here is that its the Media that has stirred up so much anger and hatred towards Novak Djokovic over the years by consistency casting him as the villain and then blame it on him!!! Just look at the last year alone!!" the user wrote.

Anne Ryan Mazza @AnneMazza17 @tennis365com What I find the most depressing thing here is that its the Media that has stirred up so much anger and hatred towards Novak Djokovic over the years by consistency casting him as the villain and then blame it on him!!! Just look at the last year alone!! @tennis365com What I find the most depressing thing here is that its the Media that has stirred up so much anger and hatred towards Novak Djokovic over the years by consistency casting him as the villain and then blame it on him!!! Just look at the last year alone!!

Another user thought it wasn't surprising that Djokovic received the most online abuse given the damage done by people like journalist Ben Rothenberg and his "cronies."

"Hdly surprising that Novak gets the highest. All because of a smear campaign....this is the damage that is done by the likes of Ben and his cronies. What they say matters...it has shaped how the world sees Novak," the user tweeted.

Another account stated that the survey was a direct reflection of the media's lies and misinformation, which they believe favors Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"I a direct reflection of the constant lies and disinformation that has been propagated by the pro Fedal media for many many years," the account posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

meera #VotedBlue @RaoMN81 @tennis365com When @DjokerNole was put in detention camp by himself,did all of in the Tennis World talk about his mental health?Everyone kept on making jokes about him without thinking! Now all of a sudden Mental Health issues has become an issue & has come into focus. It’s sad and pathetic @tennis365com When @DjokerNole was put in detention camp by himself,did all of in the Tennis World talk about his mental health?Everyone kept on making jokes about him without thinking! Now all of a sudden Mental Health issues has become an issue & has come into focus. It’s sad and pathetic

Nemanja Ugljesic @UgljesicNemanja @tennis365com the amount of hate Novak recieves online is crazy to me, almost everything he says is presented as contraversial @tennis365com the amount of hate Novak recieves online is crazy to me, almost everything he says is presented as contraversial

Leonardo Maranhão @lmaranhao @tennis365com I think that Rafa and Federer fans probably need more time to process and overcome the anger and disapointment of Djockovic being the GOAT. @tennis365com I think that Rafa and Federer fans probably need more time to process and overcome the anger and disapointment of Djockovic being the GOAT.

Lillis🌺 @lilis_lillis @tennis365com I am amazed at how people can be so hateful. Just the day before yesterday was Novak's birthday, and even on one day a year, his haters couldn't resist writing something negative in comments to greeting posts. And these people claim that they don’t like Novak for bad behaviour… @tennis365com I am amazed at how people can be so hateful. Just the day before yesterday was Novak's birthday, and even on one day a year, his haters couldn't resist writing something negative in comments to greeting posts. And these people claim that they don’t like Novak for bad behaviour…

V. R. Kris @RVKristi @tennis365com Media! Destructive, hate-instilling and perpetuating for over a decade with Novak. Despicable to cast him as " the bad guy" and lie as a constant. Pictures of him in the worst light while others fawned over. Bias. No -integrity media ala Rothenburg et al. @tennis365com Media! Destructive, hate-instilling and perpetuating for over a decade with Novak. Despicable to cast him as " the bad guy" and lie as a constant. Pictures of him in the worst light while others fawned over. Bias. No -integrity media ala Rothenburg et al.

barry aruba @BarryAruba @tennis365com That sounds like a success – mass opinion going mostly the way the media narrative is taking them. You guys must be celebrating, no? @tennis365com That sounds like a success – mass opinion going mostly the way the media narrative is taking them. You guys must be celebrating, no?

Laura Messina👑 🌈 🐺 @LauMes77 @tennis365com The massive problem is media abuse that moulds ppl's mind and stirs up haters online. How on earth cld any1 call #djokovic𓃵 'selfish' if not for this false narrative made up and promoted by them? This defence is a good thing but core issue is true source of this flood of hate. @tennis365com The massive problem is media abuse that moulds ppl's mind and stirs up haters online. How on earth cld any1 call #djokovic𓃵 'selfish' if not for this false narrative made up and promoted by them? This defence is a good thing but core issue is true source of this flood of hate.

Novak Djokovic eyes 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic pictured at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Ten.

Novak Djokovic is bidding for a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open. The absence of 14-time Roland Garros winner Rafael Nadal at this year's tournament will likely boost the Serb's chances.

After missing the Sunshine Double in 2023 due to his unvaccinated status, Djokovic was looking to win his first Masters of the season at the 2023 Italian Open. But he was unable to beat Holger Rune in the quarterfinals, going down 2-6, 6-4, 2-6.

Despite the defeat, Djokovic is one of the favorites to win the title at Roland-Garros. The Serb has won the French Open twice previously, in 2016 and 2021.

Although he will not have to face Nadal at the claycourt Major this year, he will likely face stiff competition from Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz has won two tournaments on clay this year and is the World No. 1 going into the French Open.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes