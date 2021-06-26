Jack Draper claims he is "excited" to play Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 1r, says he will try to "create a lot of problems" for the Serb

Novak Djokovic will begin his Wimbledon 2021 campaign against Britain's Jack Draper on Monday. Draper is making his Grand Slam main draw debut at SW19 this year, and the match against Djokovic promises to be a monumental for the teenager.

Djokovic and Draper will open play on Wimbledon's prestigious Centre Court this fortnight, as tradition dictates that the first match on Centre Court should feature the defending champion. Draper, who has received a wildcard for the grasscourt Major, spoke to the press on Friday where he expressed his delight at facing the World No. 1 at an event he considers the "biggest stage in tennis".

"I'm very excited to be playing on the biggest stage in tennis against Wimbledon’s defending champion and the World No. 1 1," Draper said. "Looking forward to getting out there on Monday. I really want to go out on the court and do my best."

Jack Draper on opening Centre Court's play against Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon on Monday: 'I’m very excited to be playing on the biggest stage in tennis against Wimbledon’s defending champion and the world number 1. Looking forward to getting out there on Monday.' — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) June 25, 2021

The 19-year-old Brit went on to acknowledge the enormity of the task before him, but in the same breath signaled his intent to put up a good show against Novak Djokovic.

"It will be a very tough game, but I will try to play my best tennis and create a lot of problems for him," Draper added.

All you need to know about Jack Draper, Novak Djokovic's first opponent at Wimbledon 2021

Jack Draper practicing ahead of his clash against Novak Djokovic

Jack Draper is currently ranked 250th in the world, but that number doesn't do justice to his talent. Draper is just 19 but he's already among the 10 highest-ranked British male players, and many believe he will eventually claim the top spot in that list.

The teenager accounted for Jannik Sinner and Alexander Bublik at the Queen's Club Championships last week. The fact that he could outdo Sinner and Bublik in tiebreakers - known to be the most high-pressure moments in tennis - shows that Draper is blessed with plenty of mental strength.

But does Jack Draper have the game to trouble Novak Djokovic on grass? The short answer is yes. Standing at 6 ft 4 inches, Draper has a big lefty serve that can generate some serious angles. He also has a colossal forehand with which he can fire winners in any direction.

That said, Djokovic is the best returner of all time, so Draper will have to be even more accurate than usual with his serve on Monday. The Brit will likely get broken a fair few times in the match, and it remains to be seen if he can return the favor often enough.

Jack Draper v Novak Djokovic will be at 130pm on Centre Court on Monday, with start time for CC pushed back by 30 minutes this year to manage crowd flows. You'd expect Andy Murray to be 3rd match on Monday. — Mike Dickson (@Mike_Dickson_DM) June 25, 2021

Jack Draper also has a good forehand pass, which could possibly hurt Novak Djokovic if he charges to the net. But the Brit's backhand is not as strong, and Djokovic would look to exploit that wing.

Irrespective of whether he wins or loses though, playing in front of his home crowd at a tournament like Wimbledon will certainly be a memorable experience for Draper.

Edited by Musab Abid