Jack Draper issues clarification on double bounce controversy with Carlos Alcaraz and chair umpire after staging Indian Wells upset

By Nancy Singh
Modified Mar 16, 2025 11:54 GMT
Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz - Source: getty
Jack Draper issued clarification on the double-bounce controversy during his clash with Carlos Alcaraz at the semifinals of the Indian Wells. The Brit reached his maiden Masters 1000 final by ending the Spaniard's 16-match winning streak at the tournament with a 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 triumph.

The third set of the match took a controversial turn at 1-1, where Draper was called out by chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani for hitting the ball after two bounces. However, the Brit was fast enough to ask for a video review . Following this, Lahyani called for the point to be replayed, stating that his call caused an issue for the Spaniard.

Following this, Draper requested a video review of Alcaraz's position at the time of the call, and then the point was awarded to him. In the post-match conference, the 23-year-old spoke about the incident, stating:

"Obviously we do have the review here, and that's a really good thing. It was a tough situation, because obviously felt like I got the ball up, and then also, I know that Carlos had only just got to it and he missed it wide. So I asked Mohamed to look at the video review and was it clear that I got it up? But then it was the fact that I don't think Carlos really had a good play on the ball and he missed it."
Jack Draper opened up about beating Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals of Indian Wells

Jack Draper in action at the BNP Paribas Open (Image Source: Getty)
In the aforementioned interview, Jack Draper spoke about defeating Carlos Alcaraz. The Brit revealed that he felt happy after beating the Spaniard and added that he felt amazing after competing on a court where has seen several top-notch players in action.

"Yeah, I feel incredible, obviously, to beat Carlos in this sort of stage in the tournament on that court. You know, I have watched the top players in the world play on that court for many, many years now, and it feels amazing, honestly, both those things," said Jack Draper.

He further spoke about the final and added:

"Yeah, obviously I've got one more to go tomorrow, so all my sort of feelings and emotions on that, but obviously I'm very proud of myself and the achievement."

Draper will face Holger Rune in the final of the Masters 1000 event in what will be the second meeting between the two.

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
