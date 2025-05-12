Jack Draper recently spoke about the pressure of performing week-in and week-out on the ATP Tour after reaching the fourth round of the 2025 Italian Open on Sunday (May 11). Although the Brit beat his opponent Vit Kopriva in straight sets, he was visibly flustered midway through the second set as he smashed his racket.

Draper won the first set of his third-round encounter against Czech qualifier Kopriva in Rome by a scoreline of 6-4. The going got relatively tougher for the World No. 5 in the following set, as he wasted four break points on the World No. 92's serve at 3-1 up. The 23-year-old let his frustrations boil over after the game was over, proceeding to thrash his racket against the ground.

Jack Draper eventually completed a routine 6-4, 6-3 win a few minutes later and will next face France's Corentin Moutet for a place in the quarterfinals at Foro Italico. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Brit admitted that he was feeling "low" in energy before the match, which contributed to his outburst on Sunday.

"I knew coming in it's another match, another chance to try and put my game out on the court. I felt a little bit low in energy. My feet weren't working as well as I wanted them to. But I tried to fight hard and find a way. Obviously, the frustration boiled out a little bit too much in the end, but I stayed at it and came through," Jack Draper said while talking about his racket smash during his Italian Open 3R win. "I'm human. We don't always wake up out of bed feeling great."

"I'm the same. I get out of bed and I feel so angry some days, and I've got to play a tennis match and I've got to lose points and I've got to go through those emotional ups and downs, even with that going on."

During the interaction, Draper also looked back on the career-best ATP Tour season he has put together in 2025 thus far. While he has regularly vied for big titles this year, it has been mentally and physically taxing by his own admission.

Jack Draper: "It's taking some getting used to for me from a mental and physical side"

Jack Draper greets Vit Kopriva following Italian Open 3R win | Image Source: Getty

Jack Draper won his maiden Masters-level title in Indian Wells earlier this year, reached the Madrid Open final a few weeks ago, and has compiled an impressive 21-5 win/loss record. That said, the 23-year-old is still figuring out the ramifications of the pro-tour schedule to ensure that he prioritizes his mental well-being.

"I think I've played a lot of tennis, a lot of matches, and I'm getting used to that. I'm in a new position now, my ranking is obviously going up, and I'm getting to compete week in, week out and play lots of matches," Jack Draper said. "It's taking some getting used to for me from a mental and physical side, and I want to keep going, but it's sometimes difficult to always be perfect."

The three-time ATP titlist will be eager to record another good showing at the Italian Open this week. The Briton is looking at a prospective top-four seeding at the French Open later this month, as World No. 4 Taylor Fritz has already exited the tournament in the second round.

