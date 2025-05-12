"Just reeks of entitlement" - Fans slam Jack Draper over 'unnecessary' racket smash during straight-set win at Italian Open

Jack Draper furiously smashed his racket during his third-round win at the ongoing 2025 Italian Open. The Brit's wild act prompted several tennis fans to criticize him. Some opined that the racket smash was needless, considering he was already in a healthy lead in the match when his frustrations boiled over.

On Sunday, May 11, Draper clashed against Vit Kopriva for a place in the fourth round of the ATP Masters 1000 claycourt event. The Brit won the first set 6-4, and was up a break in the second. However, after failing to capitalize on a few break point opportunities later on, he lost his cool and proceeded to smash his racket. Ultimately though, the 23-year-old clinched the second set 6-3 and won the match.

Many tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) though, were quick to slam Jack Draper for his outburst.

"Up a set and a break and still acting like this, just reeks of entitlement and pure evil," a fan wrote.

"Great player but this was totally unnecessary," commented another.

"There are kids watching," another fan chimed in.

"He wanna be Andy (Murray) 2.0," opined one fan.

"But let’s not forget “there’s tougher jobs out there”," another added, referring to a past quote from Draper.

"You could tell he feeling the pressure mentally and also feeling it physically. The racquet smash was pretty ugly though - i get how he felt at that moment but knocking lumps into the middle of the court just because he didn't get a 2nd break was a bit much," weighed in yet another fan.

In the aftermath of his relatively straightforward win over Kopriva, Draper laid bare the mental difficulties he is facing in being at his best in back-to-back two-week Masters 1000 events.

"I'm human, it's tough" - Jack Draper after Italian Open 3R win

Jack Draper in action at the 2025 Italian Open (Source: Getty)

Jack Draper bemoaned the two-week duration of Masters 1000 tournaments, suggesting that it's difficult for him and other players to rest and recover properly, especially if they make deep runs. The Brit came into the Italian Open on the back of a runner-up finish at the Madrid Open, another two-week Masters 1000 event.

"I’m human. It’s tough. I’ve been mentally and physically on for the last 3 weeks. These 2 week masters events aren’t easy. Playing match after match. Especially if you go deep, there’s not a lot of time. There are days when you feel really tired," Draper said.

Up next for Jack Draper at the 2025 Italian Open is a fourth-round encounter against Corentin Moutet. It is set to mark the Brit and the Frenchman's maiden ATP Tour-level meeting. Moutet himself progressed to the fourth round after a surprise third-round victory against Holger Rune.

