WATCH: Jack Draper cuts frustrated figure with emotional outburst during Madrid Open final heartbreak

Jack Draper's frustrations appeared to boiled over at one point during the 2025 Madrid Open's men's singles final. The Brit would go on to lose the match, suffering a three-set defeat at the hands of Casper Ruud.

Draper started the contest on the front foot and got an early break to lead Ruud 2-1 in the first set. However, later on in the set, the Brit's level dipped, and the Norwegian eventually turned things around to win it 7-5. During the ensuing break before the start of the second set, a clearly irked Draper vented his frustrations in the direction of his team.

Watch Jack Draper's emotional outburst during the 2025 Madrid Open final by expanding the X (formerly Twitter) link below:

The 23-year-old squared things up by winning the second set 6-3. Ultimately though, it was Casper Ruud who prevailed after clinching the decisive third set 6-4. The victory marked the Norwegian's maiden ATP Masters 1000 title triumph. Despite his win over Draper, the three-time Major finalist lauded the Brit while delivering the winner's speech.

Casper Ruud calls Jack Draper "threat to everyone" after Madrid Open 2025 final clash

Casper Ruud (left) and Jack Draper (right) share a warm embrace at the net after the conclusion of the 2025 Madrid Open's men's singles final (Source: Getty)

In his speech, Casper Ruud had high praise for Jack Draper. The Norwegian laid bare how impressed he has been with the Brit's meteoric rise on the ATP Tour in recent years. According to Ruud, Draper is a force to be reckoned with.

"Jack, thank you for your nice words. What a player you are already at a young age. A player you’ve become on all surfaces. You’re a threat to everyone now. Doesn’t matter where. Doesn’t matter when. I think the sky is the limit for you. So unbelievable effort these couple weeks.. your team as well. Keep going. It’s an honor to watch you play. Luckily it was my day today," Ruud said.

Jack Draper himself tasted glory for the first time at ATP Masters 1000-level earlier this year at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Here, the Brit produced a ruthless 6-2, 6-2 rout of Holger Rune to win the prestigious hardcourt title in the Californian desert.

Despite his latest loss in the final of the Madrid Open, Draper's exploits in the Spanish capital have led to the Brit reaching a career-high ranking of No. 5. Both Draper and Ruud are set to be in competitive action next at this year's Italian Open.

