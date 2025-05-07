Jack Draper makes honest admission about how he 'created' his own success after achieving career-high top 5 ranking

Jack Draper recently revealed his mindset behind putting together a career-best 2025 season on the ATP Tour ahead of his Italian Open campaign this week. While the Brit admitted that he's not into mindfulness, he did claim that positive aspirations to back his hard work have gone a long way in ensuring his rise to the highest echelon of men's tennis.

Draper has enjoyed good results after a hip injury sidelined him for a month earlier this year. The 23-year-old won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells in March, which he followed up on by finishing runner-up in Madrid last week. By virtue of his above run, he achieved a new career-high ranking of World No. 5 in this week's men's singles rankings.

Jack Draper recently spoke about how his camp and his positive energy have contributed to his rise on the ATP Tour in an interview with the Tennis magazine. The Brit's mantra, "I have the power to achieve anything I put my mind to", by his own admission, has also been influential to his success.

"I’m a big believer that you can create your own reality, have good people around you, have good energy, accept the struggle and hard work. It’s going to be hard most days. That’s the biggest message I send to myself: I have the power to achieve anything I put my mind to," Jack Draper told the Tennis magazine recently. "I don’t do a lot of mindfulness, but I do a lot of telling myself that I’m on the right path and doing the right thing."

Having received a first-round Bye in Rome, Draper will face the winner between China's Bu Yunchaokete and Italy's Luciano Darderi in the second round of the Masters-level event. The World No. 5 will be eager to record a good showing at Foro Italico, considering he lost in the second round of the tournament in his lone career appearance at the event last year.

Jack Draper struggles to contain emotions during three-set Madrid Open title match defeat to Casper Ruud

Jack Draper looks on during the Madrid Open final | Image Source: Getty

Jack Draper showed how much winning his prospective first ATP Masters 1000 title on clay would've meant to him with his emotional outburst after dropping the opening set of the 2025 Madrid Open final by a tight scoreline of 5-7 to 12th-seeded Casper Ruud on Sunday, May 4.

Although the 23-year-old Brit was quick to script a comeback in the following set, he couldn't douse the Norwegian's fire as the latter won the title match 5-7, 6-3, 4-6 in two hours and 30 minutes. Fortunately for the three-time ATP Tour titlist, the run to the final at Caja Magica helped him break into the men's top five for the first time in his career.

