Jack Draper's new blond look sparks jesting remarks from idol Andy Murray

Jack Draper was recently spotted in his new blond look, which he shared online. However, Draper's idol, three-time Major Champion Andy Murray, later poked fun at him with a jesting remark.

Draper was sidelined after sustaining a serious hip injury during his fourth-round clash against Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open. He made a strong comeback at the Qatar Open, finishing as a runner-up after falling to Andre Rublev 5-7, 7-5, 1-6 in the final.

The Brit carried his momentum into a triumphant campaign at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. He defeated 12th-seed Holger Rune in the final to win his second ATP title. Draper last competed at the Miami Open, facing a second-round exit after falling to eventual champion Jakub Mensik.

Murray, meanwhile, bid adieu to his illustrious career after the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he partnered with Daniel Evans for Team Great Britain. However, the duo faced a quarterfinal exit. The 37-year-old has been working as Novak Djokovic's coach since the 2025 Australian Open.

Draper recently shared a post on Instagram also featuring his new blond hairstyle. Have a look at the post below:

However, Murray playfully mocked the World No. 7 with a cheeky remark. He said:

"Not sure if you noticed but I think a bird has 💩 on your hair in that photo 🙏"

Check out the post shared by the Tennis Channel on X:

Draper has always looked up to Murray. The 23-year-old once stated that defeating his idol at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open made him feel "very proud" of himself.

"Andy Murray has been such a role model and an inspiration for me": When Jack Draper lauded his compatriot

Jack Draper at 2024 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Manchester - Image Source: Getty

Speaking to the ATP Tour last year, Jack Draper shared his experience of witnessing Andy Murray's swansong at the 2024 Paris Olympics, calling it "incredible."

“lt was amazing. Andy's been such a role model and an inspiration for me throughout the years. I think to be at his last event was incredible. Obviously, what he's done for the sport and done for British tennis, hopefully I can take it forward from here," Draper said.

Jack Draper further expressed his admiration for Andy Murray, calling it a special honor to be part of his final event.

“To be a part of the team and to be at his last event, having watched when he was younger, what he's achieved and stuff, that was really special and a real honour for me. Hopefully, he's going to stick around and not be a stranger. He'll still be around and give advice and be a good friend," he added.

Murray won 76 ATP titles during his illustrious career. The Brit is also the first man in history to win two Olympic gold medals in singles.

