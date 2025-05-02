Jack Draper says no one can become another Rafael Nadal despite emulating Spaniard with top 5 rise at Madrid Open

The World No. 6., Jack Draper, has hailed Rafael Nadal's dominance on clay after reaching his maiden semifinal at the Madrid Open. He outfoxed Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets in the previous round, 6-0, 6-4.

Draper entered Madrid after a third-round exit in Monte-Carlo. He started his campaign by cruising past Matteo Berrettini and Tommy Paul in the initial few rounds and then brushed aside Matteo Arnaldi in the quarterfinal.

The British No. 1 became the second left-handed player to enter the top five of the ATP rankings after Nadal in the 20th century. He gushed about the Spaniard's achievements on clay and felt no one could reach his level on the surface.

Here is the interaction between Draper and the interviewer in Madrid:

"Left-handed players hitting with heavy spin on the clay. Who are the players that you've looked to and studied to try and emulate on this surface?" the interviewer asked

"I mean, no one really, you know. Obviously I've watched Rafa growing up, but no one can be Rafa," Jack Draper said after his win against Arnaldi

Draper is having one of the best seasons of his career this year. He's chalked up 18 wins from 22 matches, including a title-winning run in the BNP Paribas Open. He also secured a runner-up finish in the Qatar Open, where he lost to Andrey Rublev in the final.

The 23-year-old spoke about picking up the right things from Nadal's game and adding to his skill set. He also made an honest admission that he hasn't reached the Spaniard's level yet, on tour.

“I mean I haven’t won 14 Roland Garros’ just yet. Rafa is obviously someone, being a lefty, that I looked up to when I was younger. I don’t sort of compare myself to him, but I’d like to think that I want to have qualities like Rafa. Whether that’s his attitude or his forehand with the shape. There are certain things I can take from him for sure, but not quite his level yet on the clay,” Jack Draper said after beating Tommy Paul in the fourth round

Expand Tweet

While Draper is chasing his first title on clay, Nadal captured a record 63 titles on the surface during his glittering career. He has also won the French Open 14 times in Paris.

Jack Draper will take on Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinal of the Madrid Open 2025

Draper in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Ten - Source: Getty

Jack Draper will take on Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinal of the 2025 Madrid Open. He leads the head-to-head against the Italian 3-0 and defeated him most recently in the 2024 Vienna Open.

While Draper edged past Arnaldi in the quarterfinal, Musetti made light work of Gabriel Diallo. He defeated the Canadian in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

Both players are aiming to reach their second Masters 1000 final in the Madrid. Draper recently captured the BNP Paribas Open and Musetti secured a runner-up finish in Monte-Carlo.

The duo are scheduled to play in the night session on Friday. The winner of this bout will take on either Casper Ruud or Francisco Cerundolo in the final.

