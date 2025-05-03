Jack Draper turns emotional over his mother's 'sacrifices' after her presence during his Madrid Open SF win

ATP star Jack Draper was emotional yet happy amid her mother's presence at the ongoing Madrid Open. The 23-year-old, who finally achieved victory in front of his mother, recalled how her previous visit to watch him at the Monte Carlo Masters ended in disappointment, something he was able to make up for this time.

Ad

Draper defeated Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the Madrid Open semifinals to secure a final spot. The Brit attained immense glory as he surpassed tennis legend Novak Djokovic to clinch the fifth spot in the ATP world rankings. The victory also marked his third final appearance of the season, with a runner-up performance in Qatar and a debut Masters 1000 win at Indian Wells.

After taking down his Italian rival 6-3, 7-6, Jack Draper was asked about his feelings over having his mother as a spectator. The 23-year-old expressed relief over finally giving her a satisfactory performance. His mother's previous visit to the Monte Carlo Masters saw Draper lose to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Ad

Trending

"Amazing! The last few matches, I think she's come towards me, player. I mean, the last one was in Monte Carlo, and I had a shocker. So I didn't want to match her for a while — to play in front of her on this stage," he said in a post-match on-court interview via Sky Sports Tennis.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The ATP star was also seen taken away by emotions as he went down memory lane to recall the sacrifices his mother made to support his career.

"You know, she's made so many sacrifices and been such an amazing support — a mom to me over the years. So, for her to be here, it is very special," he added.

Jack Draper's mother, Nicky, is a former British junior tennis champion and currently a tennis coach at Parkside School in Cobham. She not only introduced his son to the sport at a very young age, but continues to encourage and guide him amid competitions.

Ad

Jack Draper remembers his daily sacrifices after taking down the "different animal on clay"

Jack Draper at the Mutua Madrid Open Day Eleven - Source: Getty

Jack Draper's victory over Lorenzo Musetti came after a tough fight in the second set. The momentum shifted when Musetti stunned Draper by hitting a sleek drop shot in the fifth game. However, despite turning the odds in his favor, the Brit was honest enough in his confession about his rival's dominant performance.

Ad

"It felt like a key moment every point. The level was high from both of us. I've played Lorenzo all through the juniors and it has always been tough but he is a different animal on the clay," Draper told SkySports.

Gathering the key moments in his overall performance, the ATP star looked back at the sacrifices he had to make to prepare himself for such high-class action.

Ad

"Sometimes in the key moments now I think about the pain I go through on a daily basis - all the sacrifices," he added.

After this win, Draper is now scheduled to compete against Casper Ruud in the Madrid Open final to chase his second title of the season. The showdown is scheduled for Sunday, May 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshay Kapoor Tennis Writer at Sportskeeda Know More