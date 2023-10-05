Jack Sock lands sponsorship deal with leading pickleball equipment manufacturer after switch from tennis

Jack Sock has signed a partnership deal with a leading pickleball equipment manufacturer Selkirk Sport after retiring from tennis last month.

Sock became one of the most high-profile athletes to cross over to the rapidly growing sport when he announced that he will be competing on the PPA (Professional Pickleball Association) Tour.

Sock and Selkirk Sports shared the news on their respective social media accounts on Wednesday, October 4.

"Selkirk Sport proudly welcomes tennis star @jack.sock to our roster of elite athletes! This groundbreaking partnership marks a historic moment in the world of racket sports as Sock, a four-time Grand Slam Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist, transitions to the dynamic world of pickleball!" the caption read.

Mike Barnes, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Selkirk Sport, expressed his excitement about the partnership.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jack Sock to the Selkirk family," he said in an official press release. "Jack is a powerhouse, both on and off the court, and his track record of success perfectly aligns with Selkirk’s commitment to excellence. We know Jack will continue his journey of greatness, and we're excited to support him every step of the way."

Sock made his professional pickleball debut at the PPA North Carolina Open in May 2023, winning the mixed doubles title with top-ranked partner Anna Leigh Waters. He also reached the quarterfinals of the men’s singles event.

"One tournament. I had such a fun time competing in my first PPA event and to cap it off with a title made it even more special! Big thanks to ALW for teaming up with me, let’s run it back sometime! Til next time pickleball…," Sock wrote in an Instagram post.

Jack Sock recently announced his participation in a new pickleball event. The American will be playing in the VIBE Pickleball tournament, which consists of six teams, and the players for each team will be assigned through rosters and drafts.

How did Jack Sock perform in his farewell match at the US Open 2023?

Jack Sock at the Laver Cup 2022

Two of the most successful American tennis players of their generation, Jack Sock and John Isner, played their last match together at the 2023 US Open, ending their careers on a high note.

The pair had formed a formidable partnership on the ATP Tour, winning three Masters 1000 titles as a team: Shanghai in 2016, Indian Wells in 2018 and 2022.

Sock and Isner had announced their retirement plans before the tournament, making their final appearance at their home Grand Slam a special occasion. The duo eventually lost in the first round to Robert Galloway and Albano Olivetti, in a thrilling three-setter, 2-6, 6-3, 6-7 (3-10).