Jack Sock set to take pickleball industry by storm after retirement from tennis

It hadn't been a day since Jack Sock announced his decision to retire after the 2023 US Open, and the news came that he had been signed by the Pickleball tour agency for the upcoming tournaments. Sock, who is set to play doubles at the US Open, will now also be participating in the VIBE Pickleball tournament.

A journalist named Jose Morgado had recently posted the news on Twitter about the switch that Sock had decided to make. Sock is lined up to play at the US Open after he received a wild entry for the doubles segment which will be the last ever professional tennis tournament for the four-time ATP majors title holder.

Sock will now be seen playing at the Vibe Pickleball tournament which features six teams and the players set to represent the teams will be chosen based on rosters and drafts. The PPA Tour agency has already confirmed the news of Jack Sock on their Instagram.

Sock is set to partner John Isner, who is also playing his last-ever tennis tournament. With Isner's final tournament's hopes lying on Sock, both the veteran stars will try to produce something magical giving the fans something to cherish about.

"Jack Sock, who received a doubles wild card to the #USOpen looks like will switch to Pickleball…", said Jose Morgado.

How has Jack Sock impacted and influenced the tennis industry during his illustrious 17-year career?

Jack Sock in action during the 2022 Laver Cup

Though Jack Sock is not among the elite list of tennis stars, he has provided a huge impact on the sport. The American had turned professional way back in 2011 and had wrapped up four major ATP titles in his illustrious 17-year career. His first major title came in 2015 when he won the Houston Open.

Sock beat eighth seed Sam Querrey in the final by a final scoreline of 7-6, 7-6. The best phase of his career came in the year 2017 which led to him reaching his peak wrapping up three more titles. He started the year by lifting the ASB Classic title beating fellow Portuguese star Joao Sousa by 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Then he enjoyed success at the Delray Beach Open right in the next month beating a very experienced opponent, Milos Raonic who had to retire midway during the match in the final because of an injury. The best moment of his career came at the Paris Masters which was his only Master's title during his entire playing career.

He beat Filip Krajinovic in the final despite losing the first set. He came from behind to win the final by 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 thereby also achieving his highest career ranking of World No.8 at the end of the 2017 year. With a win-loss ratio of 181-154 in the singles category, the veteran will bid the sport goodbye at the upcoming US Open.