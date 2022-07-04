"Jannik was the better player, and he deserves it" - Carlos Alcaraz after losing to Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon 4R

Carlos Alcaraz has no qualms in admitting that Jannik Sinner was the better player after falling to the Italian in a hard-fought four-set contest in the fourth round at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Sinner started like a house on fire against Alcaraz, taking eight of the opening nine games. Although the Spaniard began to find his footing, it was too late, as Sinner opened a two-set lead. To his credit, though, Alcaraz saved two match points late in the third set to reduce arrears.

However, Sinner regained his ascendancy in the contest, riding a lone break and recovering from 40-0 down on serve in the fourth to reach the quarterfinals.

Following his defeat, Alcaraz tweeted that Sinner was the deserving winner as he wished the Italian luck for the rest of the tournament:

"Jannik was the better player, and he deserves it!," tweeted Alcaraz. "Good luck for the rest of the tourmament Jannik Sinner. I'll return home excited to work to improve and enjoy many more moments like this!"

Sinner will take on six-time champion Novak Djokovic on Tuesday for a place in the semifinals.

"I hope we fight against each other for the best tournaments in the world" - Carlos Alcaraz on Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are widely regarded as two of the best young players on the tour. Both players have won over 30 matches this year, with Alcaraz winning a joint tour-leading four titles, while Sinner is yet to reach a tournament final.

Nevertheless, the Italian has reached two Grand Slam quarterfinals in 2022 - the Australian Open and Wimbledon - while Alcaraz made the last eight at Roland Garros.

Both players are relative novices on grass, having won a combined one match on the surface before arriving at Wimbledon this year. However, both players now have four wins on the surface.

With Sinner's win on Sunday, he has tied the pair's head-to-head at one win apiece. Alcaraz had beaten Sinner in the pair's first meeting last year at the Paris Masters.

Following their first clash at a Major, Carlos Alcaraz said that he hopes the two can contest each other at more such tournaments in the future.

"I hope we have an important rivalry and fight against each other for the best tournaments in the world," Alcaraz said in his press conference.

While Sinner progresses to the quarterfinals against Djokovic, Alcaraz returns home for some much-needed rest before the action shifts to the North American hardcourts.

