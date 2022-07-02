"Jannik and I are some of the youngest players left in the draw right now, maybe the most talented" - Carlos Alcaraz after Wimbledon 3R win

Carlos Alcaraz said after his Wimbledon third-round win over Oscar Otte on Friday that he and Jannik Sinner are the youngest and most talented players left in the draw. The pair will meet on Sunday for a place in the last eight.

Alcaraz has been on fire this season, winning a joint tour-leading four titles. After making the second round on his SW19 debut (lost to Daniil Medvedev), Alcaraz is now into the second week of the tournament.

However, his fourth-round opponent - Jannik Sinner- has also made this stage of the competition for the first time this year. The Italian, like Alcaraz, is also considered one of the best young players in the game.

Alcaraz thinks likewise too, ahead of his mouth-watering clash with the 20-year-old Sinner. Anticipating a tough match against the Italian, Alcaraz said in his press conference that it's always difficult to play against him.

“Obviously Jannik is a good tennis player. He plays amazingly. He has a great level here on grass. He has won very good matches here, so it will be a very tough round. It is always difficult to play against him. I will go out and enjoy the game. I like these kinds of challenges," Alcaraz said.

He added that the duo are two of the youngest and most talented players in the sport currently, but there are a few others too.

"Jannik and I are some of the youngest players left in the draw right now, maybe the most talented," said Alcaraz. "But there are a lot of other young guys who play incredibly well."

"On grass, you have to play more aggressive" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz played only two matches on grass before arriving at Wimbledon this year. However, the teenager has quickly picked up the nuances of grasscourt tennis, picking up three more wins this year.

Explaining the challenges of playing on grass, Alcaraz said that there are rewards to be had for playing attacking tennis and going to the net.

"On grass, you have to play more aggressive; go to the net," said Alcaraz. "That's my idea when I enter each match, not to let my rival dominate the match."

The teenager, though, added that every match on grass presents unique challenges. However, after being taken to five sets by Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round, Carlos Alcaraz hasn't dropped a set. The Spaniard said he was feeling 'comfortable' playing on grass with more matches under his belt.

“Each match is a war," he said. "In every match, you can play amazing, or it can be your worst game. Monday was the first on grass, it was really hard. In four or five days. you learn to play more on grass, to move better, thanks to training and matches. Now I feel more comfortable playing on grass."

Against Sinner - the youngest Italian player in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon fourth round - Carlos Alcaraz could have his task cut out. The Spaniard won his lone meeting with Sinner at the Paris Masters last year.

