  "Jannik Sinner already using the Novak Djokovic trick" - Fans call out Italian over 'tactical' MTO during US Open SF against Felix Auger-Aliassime

"Jannik Sinner already using the Novak Djokovic trick" - Fans call out Italian over 'tactical' MTO during US Open SF against Felix Auger-Aliassime

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 06, 2025 02:01 GMT
&quot;Jannik Sinner already using the Novak Djokovic trick&quot; - Fans call out Italian over
"Jannik Sinner already using the Novak Djokovic trick" - Fans call out Italian over 'tactical' MTO during US Open SF against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime are in the middle of an intense semifinal clash under the bright lights of the Arthur Ashe Stadium. After the World No. 1 took the first set, Auger-Aliassime dominated the second set, losing only one point on serve to take it 6-3.

After looking lackluster against the Canadian's heavy serve in the second set, Sinner asked for a medical timeout, going off the court to take some treatment. This didn't sit well with fans, who compared him to Novak Djokovic.

also-read-trending Trending

Some fans said they were getting bored seeing this happen more often from Sinner, calling it a tactic whenever he's on the defensive. A fan commented:

"This is getting old using MTO as a tactic."
"Sinner already using the Djokovic trick. Medical timeout," another fan commented.
"Sucessor do Djokovic," another added.
"Of course it’s not. He’s just following the Djokovic MTO playbook," one fan added.

Some fans took shots at Sinner for his doping case from earlier this year. Here are some reactions to those lines:

"This kind of gamesmanship is like doping," one fan posted.
"He thought it would be 6-0 6-0 6-0 - Apply the CLOSTEBOL before Alcatraz match," one fan reacted.

Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime split their first two sets, with the former winning the third set 6-3.

Jannik Sinner needs to overcome Felix Auger-Aliassime to set another Grand Slam final date with Carlos Alcaraz

Earlier in the day, Carlos Alcaraz entered his third straight Grand Slam final this year after he defeated 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets. He will meet the winner of the ongoing semifinal contest between Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

If Sinner does make it through the semifinal, it would mark another final clash with the Spaniard. The two have been dominating Grand Slam events for two years now and the possibility of another Grand Slam final spectacle is on the cards.

Earlier at Roland Garros, Alcaraz defeated Sinner in a five-set classic. Sinner capitalized on several match-winning opportunities before going down in that match. Then at Wimbledon, Sinner avenged his loss by winning the final in four sets.

The two are embroiled in an era-defining rivalry, dubbed "Sincaraz", with Alcaraz leading 9–5 overall. If Jannik Sinner makes it to the final and defeats Alcaraz, he would become the first men's tennis player since Roger Federer to defend the US Open title by winning it back-to-back.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
