"Jannik Sinner would become Novak Djokovic's nightmare, pushing him towards retirement" - Adriano Panatta

Former player Adriano Panatta claimed that Jannik Sinner could become Novak Djokovic's worst nightmare if he defeated him a few times in 2024.

Djokovic and Sinner have faced one another four times so far this season, with both players winning two games each. The Italian triumphed in two out of his last three matches against the Serb, most recently in the semifinals of the Davis Cup, where he saved three match points to win 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

Sinner went on to play a crucial role for Italy as they won their second Davis Cup title by defeating Australia 2-0 in the final.

Former French Open champion Adriano Panatta, who was part of Italy's maiden Davis Cup triumph in 1976, said that Sinner could become Djokovic's biggest nightmare and push him towards retirement if he defeated him twice or thrice in 2024.

“In my opinion, if Sinner were to beat him two or three more times in 2024, he would become Djokovic's nightmare, pushing him towards retirement. History teaches & usually repeats itself. Borg quit with the arrival of McEnroe, McEnroe retired when Becker arrived," Panatta told Rai News 24.

Djokovic and Sinner have faced one another six times so far, with the Serb leading 4-2 in the head-to-head. The Serb triumphed in all of the Grand Slam encounters between the two while also beating him in the final of the ATP Finals.

Novak Djokovic has won seven titles in 2023 compared to Jannik Sinner's two

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals

Both Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner have enjoyed impressive seasons in 2023. The Serb has won seven titles while the Italian has clinched two.

Djokovic won three of the four Grand Slams this season, thus extending his Major tally to 24, which is a new Open Era record. He also set a new record for the most number of weeks as World No. 1 by any singles player, male or female. The Serb is currently in his 401st week at the top of the rankings.

Apart from his Major triumphs, Djokovic also won a record seventh ATP Finals title while clinching the Paris Masters.

Jannik Sinner enjoyed the best season of his career so far as he won his first Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open and reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon. He enjoyed a memorable end to the 2023 season by helping Italy win the Davis Cup in Malaga.

