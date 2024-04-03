Jannik Sinner becomes 3rd player born in 2000s after Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek to earn $20 million in career prize money

Jannik Sinner has become the third player born in the 2000s after Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek to earn $20 million in career prize money. He acheived the feat after winning the 2024 Miami Open and is the first Italian to win the title at the tournament.

Sinner, who won the Australian Open this year, has now collected $21,021,773 in prize money over the course of his career. Alcaraz leads the list of players born in the 21st century to surpass the $20 million mark in career prize money, having earned $28,762,147 in prize money.

He is closely followed by Swiatek, the No. 1 player on the WTA Tour. Swiatek, who is the reigning French Open champion, has collected $27,169,071 in prize money during her career so far.

While Carlos Alcaraz sucessfully defended his title at Indian Wells Masters in March, Iga Swiatek has won two WTA-1000 tournaments in the 2024 season. She triumphed at the Qatar Open in Doha and the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, has been performing well at major tournaments since 2023. He won his maiden Masters-1000 title at the Canadian Open in August last year, defeating Alex de Minaur in straight sets in the final.

In his debut at the ATP finals, Sinner won all his round-robin matches and even beat World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. However, he lost the rematch in the finals to Djokovic. He then helped Italy clinch the Davis Cup title in 2023, the first time the country won the trophy in 47 years.

Sinner notably defeated Djokovic in the Davis Cup semifinals and became the third player to beat the Serb twice in a space of 12 days after Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

He beat Djokovic again at the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open, handing the Serb his first loss at this stage. After being down two sets in the finals, he defeated Daniil Medvedev to win the Melbourne Major.

Jannik Sinner reaches career high ranking of No. 2 after Miami win

Jannik Sinner with the Australian Open trophy

Jannik Sinner reached a career high ranking of No. 2 on the ATP rankings after winning the 2024 Miami Open. With the win, he displaced Carlos Alcaraz and is now only behind Novak Djokovic.

Sinner is the first Italian to reach the spot in ATP or WTA history. Having collected $3,978,338 in prize money in 2024, he has earned almost twice as much as anyone else on the ATP Tour this year.

The 22-year-old, who has been in a commanding form in the 2024 season so far, is also the leader by a wide margin in the race to the ATP Finals. He has accumulated 3900 points, some distance ahead of second-placed Daniil Medvedev on 2550 points.

Interestingly, World No. 1 Djokovic has won only 910 points and is 12th in the race to the ATP Finals, while Alcaraz is fourth with 1700 points.