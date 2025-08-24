"Jannik Sinner has a big target on his back" - Carlos Alcaraz issues word of caution to Italian as he sets his sights on US Open final showdown

Carlos Alcaraz recently expressed hope of clashing against Jannik Sinner in the men's singles final of the 2025 US Open. Alcaraz and Sinner have contested the last two Major finals, with the Spaniard winning the French Open and the Italian reigning supreme at the Wimbledon Championships.

At a pre-tournament press conference in the buildup to this year's edition of the hardcourt Major in New York, Alcaraz was asked about potentially facing Sinner again in a Grand Slam final. The Spaniard, seeded No. 2 and the top-seeded Italian can meet at Flushing Meadows only if both of them progress to the championship match.

Highlighting Jannik Sinner's recent dominance at the hardcourt Slams, Carlos Alcaraz said:

"I think the last three Grand Slams on hard court (2024 and 2025 Australian Open, 2024 US Open), he won them. It's been unbelievable, the tennis he's bringing on hard courts. So I just look up to him in some way, just to be ready if I have to face him somewhere. I am just getting ready for the tournament, just to do a good result."

The Spaniard, who most recently got the better of the Italian in the final of the Cincinnati Open, added:

"Hopefully (I will) meet him in the final. He has a big target on his back."

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner eyeing Grand Slam dominance for second straight year at US Open 2025

Jannik Sinner (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) after the conclusion of the men's singles final of the 2025 Cincinnati Open (Source: Getty)

The last person not named Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner to win a men's singles title at a Major was Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open. Since then, the Spaniard and the Italian have asserted their superiority at every Grand Slam. In the 2024 Australian Open final, Sinner came back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev. It marked the Italian's maiden Major title.

Next, at last year's Roland Garros, it was Carlos Alcaraz who conquered the claycourt Slam for the first time. The Spaniard registered a five-set comeback victory against Alexander Zverev in the final. The 2024 Wimbledon Championships went Alcaraz's way as well, as the Spaniard ruthlessly dispatched Djokovic in the championship match.

The next two Majors, the 2024 US Open and this year's Australian Open, both went Jannik Sinner's way. At Flushing Meadows last year, the Italian triumphed against home favorite Taylor Fritz in the final, and at Melbourne earlier this year, he took down Zverev at the last hurdle.

At the 2025 French Open, Alcaraz and Sinner faced each other for the first time in a Major final and produced a five-hour-29-minute epic, which ultimately ended in the Spaniard's favor. The pair played out another memorable championship match at Wimbledon, but this time, it was the Italian who came out on top.

