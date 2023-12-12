Jannik Sinner brings 20-year Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal monopoly to end, wins ATP Fans' Favorite Award for 2023

Jannik Sinner has won the 2023 ATP Fans' Favorite Award for the 2023 season, the first time since 2003 that a man not named Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal is winning the honor.

For 19 straight years, between 2003 and 2021, the award went to Federer. In 2022, Nadal won the award for the first time. This year, however, neither were in contention, with the Swiss having hung up his racquet last year and the Spaniard skipping almost the entire season due to injury.

In their absence, Sinner emerged as the new winner. Other than Federer and Nadal, Marat Safin has won the award twice (2001 and 2002), with Gustavo Kuerten winning the inaugural honor in 2000.

This season witnessed Sinner winning four titles, including his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open. He also reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinals, at Wimbledon, and ended the year as World No. 4. By doing so, he became the first Italian man in history to break into the Top-5 of the ATP rankings.

Speaking in a recent interview, Roger Federer's ex-coach Ivan Ljubicic opined that Jannik Sinner was not developmentally similar to Carlos Alcaraz, who went from World No. 40 to World No. 1 in one giant leap. Unlike him, Ljubicic feels Sinner needed more gradual steps, which he believes Sinner has done in 2023.

The Croat, in fact, stated that Sinner lost the final of the ATP Finals to Novak Djokovic only because he was exhausted after a difficult semifinal clash against Daniil Medvedev.

"I immediately believed in his chances. Jannik is not like Alcaraz, who went from #40 to #1. He needs steps. I think what he has done in the last two months, the confirmation of hard work, has brought him closer to the goal. He needed certain experiences to feel comfortable on this path," he said.

"He reached the final in Turin and lost it because he was very tired after a difficult semi‐final against Medvedev. But when he left the court, his mind was already on the team and the Davis Cup," he added.

For the ATP Finals defeat, Jannik Sinner exacted revenge in the very next tournament, beating Djokovic in the semifinals when Italy took on Serbia at the Davis Cup Finals. The 22-year-old then helped his team beat Australia in the final to lead Italy to a memorable triumph.

