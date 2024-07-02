Jannik Sinner cheers on girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya to victory in Wimbledon 1R

Jannik Sinner was present in the stands to support his girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya during her first-round match at Wimbledon against Panna Udvardy. The couple was all smiles as the Russian got the better of her opponent to advance into the second round.

Sinner and Kalinskaya have been together for months. In May, the Italian confirmed his relationship with the Russian. He refused to give further details, albeit, citing the fact that he wanted to keep his private life away from the public.

During the 2024 French Open, they were regularly spotted supporting each other from the stands. The pair expressed their support for each other when they both reached their first finals on the grass court. Kalinskaya reached the finals of the Ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin while Sinner reached the final in Halle.

At Wimbledon, the pair was recently spotted laughing during practice. On July 2, 17th-seed Kalinskaya commenced her Wimbledon campaign against Hungarian player Udvardy. The Russian picked up a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 win in the presence of her boyfriend.

Wimbledon's official X (formerly Twitter) account posted a video of Sinner being in the stands cheering on Kalinskaya and captioned it:

"Anna Kalinskaya's No. 1 fan watches on. "

Meanwhile, the World No. 1 also advanced to the second round at Wimbledon after getting the better of Yannick Hanfmann with a score of 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Kalinskaya was also in the stands for the match on July 1, supporting her boyfriend.

Jannik Sinner will face Matteo Berrettini while Anna Kalinskaya will square off against Marie Bouzkova in Wimbeldon 2R

Jannik Sinner at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024.

Jannik Sinner has set up an all-Italian clash in the second round of Wimbledon as he will go up against Matteo Berrettini, who defeated Márton Fucsovics in the first round.

The pair have faced each other once before at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Canada in 2023. Sinner won that encounter 6-4, 6-3. Their second clash will take place on Thursday, July 4.

Anna Kalinskaya, on the other hand, has set up a second-round clash against Czech player Marie Bouzkova. The 25-year-old defeated Julia Riera in 6-2, 6-1 the first round.

The pair have locked horns twice before and Bouzkova leads the head-to-head record 2-0. They faced each other for the first time in Cincinnati in 2020 where the Czech player won 6-1, 7-5. Next, they met in Guadalajara in 2022 where the Russian had to retire at 2-5 down in the first set. Their third meeting will take place on Thursday, July 4.

