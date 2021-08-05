Jannik Sinner claims "tennis needs some new guys", says "they are coming slowly"

Jannik Sinner made a bright start to his 2021 Citi Open campaign as he beat fellow youngster Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round on Wednesday. Sinner triumphed 6-2, 6-4 to set up a third-round clash against Sebastian Korda.

The win has also helped Sinner snap his four-match losing streak on tour. Before this week, the Italian had last won a match back at Roland Garros, where he beat Mikael Ymer in the third round. Sinner lost to Rafael Nadal, Jack Draper, Marton Fucsovics and Christopher O'Connell in four consecutive matches after that.

Speaking to the media after his win over Ruusuvuori on Wednesday, Jannik Sinner claimed he is happy with the progress that the players in his age bracket are showing. Sinner even went ahead and wished them well for the Citi Open as well as the end of the season.

"I think it's nice to see," Jannik Sinner said. "I mean, we are many, many great players, young players, making a little bit of next generation as well. I think it's nice to see. Obviously I wish everyone best of luck for the tournament, yeah, end of season."

Sinner then pointed out that tennis is in need of fresh blood, and that younger players are "slowly" making a name for themselves on tour.

"I think tennis needs some new guys," Sinner added. "I think they are coming slowly, slowly. So I think it's very, very nice. Everyone, is yeah, very good tennis player. Everyone is a great person as well. It makes things interesting."

It's not easy playing against Emil Ruusuvuori: Jannik Sinner

Emil Ruusuvuori

Wednesday's 6-2, 6-4 result makes it the second time that Jannik Sinner has defeated Emil Ruusuvuori on tour. Sinner's first win over Ruusuvuori came at this year's Miami Masters, where he prevailed 6-3, 6-2.

The Italian heaped praise on Ruusuvuori during his press conference, and asserted that the Finn's recent form made him a dangerous opponent.

"First of all, I think he is a great player, young player," Jannik Sinner said. "(I) just tried to stay focused on my game, what I had to do. He played I think semis in Atlanta, so I think (that) gives him some confidence as well."

The 19-year-old went on to explain how difficult it is to play against Ruusuvuori, given that they are well-versed with each other's games due to their past encounters and practice sessions.

"Knowing him a little bit obviously because I played twice already (against him), we practice together sometimes, so it's not easy playing against him," Sinner said. "Obviously I am very happy today about my performance."

