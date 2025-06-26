"Jannik Sinner had been crying for 15 minutes" - Italian journalist spills beans on World No. 1's ordeal after French Open heartbreak

Italian journalist Angelo Mangiante recently revealed Jannik Sinner's tearful state in the aftermath of his heartbreaking loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final of the 2025 French Open. According to the journalist, it wasn't just the defeat that stung the reigning World No. 1, but also the way the crowd behaved on the day at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Ad

Sinner looked in cruise control of the final after he won the first two sets 6-4, 7-6(4). Alcaraz through, gave himself a fighting chance of a comeback by clinching the third set 6-4. In the fourth however, the Italian found himself with three match points. Astonishingly, he couldn't convert any of them, and the Spaniard stormed back into the contest, winning the fourth and fifth sets 7-6(3), 7-6(2) to complete his successful title defense at Roland Garros.

Ad

Trending

Angelo Mangiante, who conducted a post-match interview with Jannik Sinner, recently told Tutti Convocati, an Italian radio sports show, that the No. 1 was late to the interview. According to Mangiante, Sinner cried his heart out for 15 minutes before gathering the strength to talk to him.

"I felt bad for Sinner when he came to do the post-match interview and apologized for the delay, saying he had been crying for fifteen minutes in the locker room," Mangiante said. (translated from Italian)

Ad

The journalist also claimed that the three-time Major champion was disappointed about the crowd at Court Philippe-Chatrier on the day, which was overwhelmingly in support of Carlos Alcaraz.

"He didn’t expect the crowd to be against him, and he was upset about that too. He’s trying to move on," he added. (translated from Italian)

Jannik Sinner made "sleepless nights" admission about French Open final loss

Jannik Sinner (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner took a brief break from tennis following his runner-up finish at Roland Garros. He returned to action at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle to begin his preparations for this year's Wimbledon Championships. At a pre-tournament press conference in Halle, the World No. 1 briefly revisited his loss to Alcaraz in the French Open final, saying:

Ad

"I think that for me to play another tournament is positive, because every match is a new beginning, and I must be mentally ready to give my all on the court. Therefore, it is great that I can be here in Halle. But yes, I've already had a few sleepless nights, but I think every day it gets better."

Sinner's Halle title defense though, collapsed, as the Italian was stunned in the second round by eventual champion Alexander Bublik. Right now, Sinner is in Wimbledon, where he is the top seed in the men's singles main draw.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More