Jannik Sinner explains reasons behind mental improvement over the past year

Jannik Sinner recently opened up about the factors contributing to his remarkable mental growth over the past year.

Sinner was defeated by Holger Rune 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the round-robin stage to finish with a 3-0 record in the Green Group at the 2023 ATP Finals. With this win, he became the first Italian player to advance to the singles semi-finals in the competition's 54-year history.

During the post-match press conference, Jannik Sinner was asked about the notable improvement in his mental health. In response, he attributed this positive change to his collaboration with Italian company, Formula Medicine — an organization that employs computer technology to gauge a player's cognitive abilities among many other things.

The 22-year-old also emphasized the efficiency of this approach, as it significantly reduces the time required to assess various aspects of a player's well-being.

"I'm working a little bit with it's called Formula Medicine. The boss is Riccardo Ceccarelli. He was here. He was in the box also tonight. He has been here also the match with Novak.

"It is a little bit different because you don't talk one to one, but you make certain - how you say - on the computer you make exercises and they calculate how much of your brain you used and everything, then they help you to make it as automatic as possible with using less time and less brain."

Sinner, who has been vocal about the issue of mental health in the past, disclosed that he has been collaborating with Riccardo Ceccarelli, the CEO and founder of Formula Medicine, for several years. He stated that he has improved and made significant progress.

It's a little bit different because you see the mental coaches that you talk one to one and you try to find a solution. This is a little bit different because you are working on these things and you have to understand what happened and why and everything.

"We are working with him already some years now. I feel that I have improved. Obviously stepping on the court, it is a little bit different still. But I think we are making a good progress," he added.

Jannik Sinner on playing against Holger Rune at ATP Finals 2023: "He's an incredible player, serving really good"

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner defeated the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic, and Holger Rune to secure his place in the last four. Following his win against Rune, the Italian gave his thoughts on the match.

Sinner said that it was important for him to reset his mindset following his win and that he needed to start from scratch and prepare himself for his match against the Dane. He stated that he wanted to win against Rune as he had never won against him in the past.

The Italian also complimented Holger Rune, labeling him an "incredible player."

"It was important for me to reset after this good win against Novak, starting from zero again, being ready for a tough fight against Holger. I never won against him. It's nice that I won at least once against him. He's an incredible player, serving really good," Jannik Sinner said.

Jannik Sinner also expressed his satisfaction with the victory as it was a tough match to win.

"I started off really well. From the second set he served better. It was obviously much, much tougher to break him. I think it was a good win, positive win. Let's see what's coming on Saturday," he added.