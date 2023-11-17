"This is Jannik Sinner’s way of saying sorry to Novak Djokovic after beating him" - Fans react to Italian defeating Holger Rune at ATP Finals

Tennis fans reacted to Jannik Sinner defeating Holger Rune in the group stage match at the 2023 ATP Finals as the Italian's win also played a pivotal role in helping Novak Djokovic secure his semifinal spot in Turin.

Sinner completed a flawless round-robin stage by defeating Rune 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, finishing with a 3-0 record in the Green Group. With the win, he became the first Italian to advance to the semifinals of the ATP Finals.

Jannik Sinner defeated the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, and Holger Rune to propel himself into the last four. The 22-year-old is just two matches away from winning five tour-level tournaments in a single year for the first time in his career. He won titles in Montpellier, at the Canadian Open, China Open, and Vienna Open this season.

Tennis fans were happy to see Sinner win his group-stage match against Rune in Turin. Their elation was further amplified by the fact that his win propelled the 24-time Grand Slam champion, Djokovic, into the semifinals.

They took to social media to express their delight. One fan said that the win over Rune was Sinner's way of apologizing to Djokovic for defeating him a couple of days ago in the round-robin match.

"This is Jannik’s way of saying sorry to Novak after beating him. 'Don’t worry I’ll take you with me to the semis, promise,'" the fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan expressed their newfound love for carrots, referencing the 'Carota Boys', a group of fans who don carrot costumes and travel across the globe to support Jannik Sinner.

"I love carrots now!" the fan posted.

Jannik Sinner: "It means for sure more doing it here in Italy, in Turin, a special place, special tournament"

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 ATP Finals

The victory against Holger Rune at the 2023 ATP Finals marked Jannik Sinner's 60th win of the season, setting a new record for the most wins by an Italian man in the Open Era. The 22-year-old shared his thoughts on the match, saying that it was special for him to secure his 60th win on home soil.

Jannik Sinner also expressed his desire to conclude the year on a winning note, aiming to clinch victory in the remaining two matches of the tournament.

"It means for sure more doing it here in Italy, in Turin, a special place, special tournament. I'm very happy that I have the chance to have at least two more matches. Hopefully I can finish the year in a good way. I think it's going in the right direction, and let's see what's coming," Sinner told ATPTour.com.

From the Green Group, Sinner and Novak Djokovic have successfully secured their spots in the semifinals. Meanwhile, in the Red Group, Daniil Medvedev has already qualified, while Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev are both vying for a chance to advance to the semifinals.

