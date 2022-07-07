"On the other side of the net there was a monster, but I am convinced that next time it will be different "- Angelo Binaghi on Jannik Sinner's QF defeat to Novak Djokovic

Angelo Binaghi, the president of the Italian Tennis Federation, thinks Jannik Sinner has once again demonstrated his excellent 'technical' and 'character' qualities. These remarks came following Sinner's Wimbledon quarterfinal defeat against Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller.

After leaving Roland Garros on a bad note due to injury, the 20-year-old was off to a good start at SW19 with wins over Stan Wawrinka, Mikael Ymer, John Isner and the hot favorite Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner began the quarterfinal in incredible form, outplaying the Serb in the first two sets. In the end, however, Djokovic stormed back to win 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner @janniksin 🏼 🏼 Not to be yesterday, enjoyed the battle out there. Taking these experiences with me and back to the practice court to get better. Congrats Novak, and thanks to everyone for the amazing support these last few weeks Not to be yesterday, enjoyed the battle out there. Taking these experiences with me and back to the practice court to get better. Congrats Novak, and thanks to everyone for the amazing support these last few weeks 🙏🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/KYMv97AZNH

Former Italian tennis pro Binaghi shed light on Sinner's performance during his recent interview with Italian news agency Adnkronos.

"Sinner proved once again to have great technical and character qualities," Binaghi said. "On the other side of the net there was a monster and in the end he won once again but I am convinced that next time it will be different."

It was Djokovic's 53rd career quarterfinal and Sinner's third, meaning the match featured two players at the very opposite stages of their careers.

The young Italian, though, gave a performance that belied his youth, but eventually ran out of gas as the Serb rallied to reach his 11th Wimbledon semifinal.

"Twelve months ago Matteo Berrettini won the first set, yesterday Jannik Sinner won the first two" - Angelo Binaghi

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Angelo Binaghi then brought up Matteo Berrettini's final against Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where the Italian won the first set but lost the next three.

Binaghi made a connection between that and Sinner's performance, asserting that time was in Italian tennis' favor.

"Twelve months ago Matteo Berrettini won the first set against him in the final, yesterday Jannik Sinner won the first two," Bnaghi said. "Next time one of our men will be able to take home three out of five sets and win the game. Time plays at favor of Italian tennis."

He also said that given the outstanding accomplishments of Italian tennis players this year, including Matteo Berrettini, Martina Trevisan, and Jannik Sinner, Italy may thrive at the US Open.

"These first 6 months of the season, despite the many injuries, brought two Grand Slam semifinals to Italian tennis with Berrettini at the Australian Open and with Martina Trevisan in Paris, prestigious victories at Queen's and Stuttgart again with Matteo, two quarter-finals with Sinner in Melbourne and at the 'Championship'. If bad luck leaves us alone, there are the conditions for a great US Open," Binaghi said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far