Jannik Sinner has said that the pressure in tennis is healthy compared to the pressure that a doctor has to work under.

Sinner, the ATP World No. 4, is enjoying one of the best spells of his young career. The 22-year-old finished the 2023 season on a phenomenal note, reaching the final of the Nitto ATP Finals and starring for Italy in the country's run to the Davis Cup title.

The Italian started his 2024 campaign in the same rich vein of form, which saw him win the Australian Open title. Sinner's ability to deal with pressure was on showcase during the Australian Open final against Daniil Medvedev.

The 22-year-old lost the opening two sets 3-6, 3-6, but didn't lose his composure. Ultimately, he staged a comeback to win the next three sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 and lift his maiden Grand Slam title.

Recently, Sinner sat down for a chat with Tennis TV and talked about how he perceives pressure.

"When you go against each other and there is pressure, I think that what we have, that's a very positive pressure because nothing can really happen. You can just lose the point."

Sinner also said that the pressure in tennis is 'healthy' compared to what a doctor has to face.

"If you are a doctor, for example, and you have to make surgery to someone else, you have, a different kind of pressure, because you have a life in your hands, right? So tennis is just good pressure to have and then it's healthy."

What next for Jannik Sinner?

2024 Australian Open - Day 15

Jannik Sinner's 2024 campaign has only just begun. After a victorious campaign at the Australian Open, the 22-year-old is set to feature at the Rotterdam Open. Sinner goes into the ATP 500 tournament as the top seed and will face Botic van de Zandschulp in the Round of 32.

Last year, an unseeded Sinner downed Benjamin Bonzi, top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, Stan Wawrinka, and Tallon Griekspoor to reach the final where he squared off against Daniil Medvedev.

However, unlike the 2024 Australian Open final, Sinner lost the final to Medvedev despite winning the opening set 7-5. Medvedev fought back from a set down to turn the tables. Ultimately, the Italian finished as the runner-up after a 7-5, 2-6, 2-6 loss. This year, Medvedev will be unable to defend his title after pulling out of the tournament citing exhaustion and foot issues after a grueling Australian Open run.