Jannik Sinner booked his spot in the semifinals of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, beating countryman Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets in the quarterfinals on Friday (April 14). The Italian has now reached the semifinals at Indian Wells, Miami and Monte-Carlo in the same season, the first man since the Big-4 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray to do so.

Speaking at his press conference later, Sinner admitted that he was aware that great things were expected of him from fans, which is why he has been taking his craft very seriously. The 21-year-old declared that he feeds off the energy of the audience during a match, as he felt it brought out the best in his game.

"I am aware of the great expectations that are placed on me and that is why I take care of every detail of my routines and focus only on what I can control. The energy of a dedicated audience is very important to me and I feel that it brings out the best in my game," Jannik Sinner said.

While the World No. 8 acknowledged that he is a far better player on clay now than he used to be and that his recent results have given him a load of confidence, he was of the opinion that he still had a long way to go to become the 'best' in the world.

"I feel that my sensations on clay have improved a lot compared to a year ago and I think it is due to the hard work I have done at all levels, but also because I have a clear objective in my head: to be a regular," Sinner said. "I have managed to get into in the semifinals of the three Masters 1000 contested this year and that is very important for my confidence. I still have a lot to improve to be the best tennis player in the world, I must give continuity to all this dynamic."

Jannik Sinner takes on Holger Rune in Monte-Carlo semifinals

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Five

Following his victory over Lorenzo Musetti, Jannik Sinner will take on Holger Rune in the semifinals of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. The Dane defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to book a meeting with the Italian.

Sinner was very excited about the clash, declaring that he expects it to be "very difficult" after taking the quality of his opponent, the reigning Paris Masters champion, into consideration.

"I am very excited about matches like tomorrow's against Holger because they are key to understanding what my true level is. I am convinced that it will be a very difficult match," Jannik Sinner said.

