Jannik Sinner Injury Update: Coach Simone Vagnozzi gives clarification behind Italian's health amid concerns ahead of Carlos Alcaraz US Open final

Jannik Sinner's coach Simone Vagnozzi eased fans' concerns with his latest update on the Italian's health ahead of his 2025 US Open final against Carlos Alcaraz. The World No. 1 is expected to be 'fairly relaxed' for his fifth consecutive Grand Slam final.

During Sinner's semifinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime, the Italian was treated by a physio after the second set. He downplayed it later, and his coach has given a fresh update on proceedings.

In a recent interview with UbiTennis' Ubaldo Scanagatta, Vagnozzi revealed Sinner faced 'discomfort' in his abdominal area.

"Jannik Sinner only had a bit of discomfort in his abdominal at one point, but after treatment with the physiotherapist, it went away, so I think it’s nothing serious," he said.

Further, he revealed that Siner got better during the match and will be relaxed for Sunday's final.

"When he returned from the treatment, in the first few games, he wasn’t quite sure how he was feeling and didn’t push too hard. Then he started to push, and his serve improved, so I believe he’s fairly relaxed for Sunday," he added.

Sinner was off the blocks strongly in the semifinal against Auger-Aliassime, winning the first set in a flash. The Canadian mounted an unlikely comeback and bagged the second set, after which Sinner was treated by a physio.

The 25th seed did not trouble the World No. 1 in the third set, but in the fourth set, Auger-Aliassime had five break points. He failed to convert any, eventually losing 1-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

"It will still be a very tough match, as always" Jannik Sinner's coach Simone Vagnozzi ahead of Carlos Alcaraz US Open final

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open - Source: Getty

Simone Vagnozzi was reminded about Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz's past two matches heading into the US Open final. The UbiTennis reporter pointed out the Cincinnati final ending in injury for Sinner, and the Spaniard's remark during their Wimbledon clash, when he admitted he couldn’t keep up with Sinner’s power.

The coach was also invited to share what could make this encounter different on hard courts. In response, Vagnozzi said that he hoped Alcaraz would feel the same way as Wimbledon again on Sunday.

"I hope he says the same on Sunday. It will still be a very tough match, as always. Carlos will definitely try to do something different than in the Wimbledon final, so we need to prepare," Vagnozzi said.

Vagnozzi added that the team would finalize tactical ideas the next day, but the priority was to play with confidence. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Sinner 9-5, with the last five encounters being finals. Four of those finals went the Spaniard's way, with Wimbledon going to Sinner a few months ago.

