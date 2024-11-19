Jannik Sinner joins Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek in elite $30 million club after clinching record prize money at ATP Finals

With eight titles (including two Major titles), and a season win/loss ratio of 70-6 so far, 2024 was one of the most dominant seasons for Jannik Sinner on the ATP Tour. Success on the court also meant that the Italian earned big checks, with his season tally of prize money being 16.9 million dollars.

The Italian won Two Major titles in Melbourne and New York, three Masters 1000 titles in Miami, Cincinnati, and Shanghai, and two ATP 500 Titles in Rotterdam and Halle. However, his biggest paycheck came at the 2024 ATP Finals—the World No. 1 was at his dominant best, winning the title without dropping a set and earning a whopping $4,881,000 as prize money. That took his entire career earnings north of 30 million dollars ($ 33,989,584).

This made Sinner only the third player born in the 2000s to cross the $30 million threshold in prize money. Two players who had previously achieved this distinction were Iga Swiatek ($ 33,141,991) and Carlos Alcaraz ($ 36,876,485).

However, Sinner's 2024 season is not yet done. The Italian will be on national duty as he is expected to join Italy's Davis Cup team to help them defend their title from last year. Another high-profile Sinner-Alcaraz clash might be on the cards in Malaga during the Davis Cup finals.

Sinner's 2024 was the most dominant season in men's tennis in terms of titles and prize money

Jannik Sinner

The dominant display of Sinner in the 2024 season, was one of its kind. Both in terms of results on the court and prize money earnings the Italian was a class apart from his competitors. The last time a player won 8 or more titles in a singles season was Andy Murray back in 2016.

The former World No. 1 won his third Major title at the Wimbledon Championships, three Masters 1000 titles in Rome, Shanghai, and Bercy, the ATP Finals, and three ATP 500 Titles at Queen's Club, Vienna, and Beijing. The British player also successfully defended his Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Like Sinner, Murray's season earnings were north of 16 million dollars for 2016.

In the all-time list, Jannik Sinner has also broken into the top 10 in the list of highest prize money winners in the history of men's tennis. Currently, the Italian is in the 10th position, about 3 million dollars shy of 9th-placed Carlos Alcaraz. The famed Big Three trio of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer occupy the top three spots.

