Jannik Sinner joins Roger Federer as the only other man to win Halle as World No. 1 after defeating Hubert Hurkacz in 2024 final

Jannik Sinner recently became the second man after Roger Federer to win the grass court tournament in Halle as the World No. 1 after he defeated Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the 2024 event. The Swiss Maestro had won the ATP 500 grass court tournament four times while being the top ranked player.

Top seed Sinner defeated fifth seed Hurkacz 7-6(8), 7-6(2) in one hour and 50 minutes to lift the 2024 Terra Wortmann Open title. This win marked the Italian's first tournament victory as the World No. 1. He also became only the eighth player since 1973 to claim a title in his first tournament as the top-ranked player, joining the esteemed company of Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Pete Sampras, Stefan Edberg, Mats Wilander, Bjorn Borg, and Jimmy Connors.

Trending

Jannik Sinner stands alongside tennis legend Roger Federer as the only other player to win the grass court tournament in Halle as the World No. 1. Federer previously clinched the ATP 500 title a record ten times and winning as the top ranked player in 2004, 2005, 2006, and 2008.

Expand Tweet

Sinner's journey to title victory at the Terra Wortmann Open began with a commanding win over Tallon Griekspoor, followed by a victory against Fabian Marozsan in the second round. He then overcame Jan-Lennard Struff and Zhizhen Zhang in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

Jannik Sinner: "Winning for the first time on grass court, it's a good feeling"

Jannik Sinner with the 2024 Terra Wortmann Open trophy

Following his win over Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the 2024 Terra Wortmann Open, Jannik Sinner stated during his on-court interview that it was "tough" playing against the Pole. He said that because the competition was difficult, the experience of winning his first grass court title became immensely satisfying.

"It means a lot. It was a tough match against Hubi. I knew I had to serve really well and you play only a couple of really important points throughout the whole set. So I was happy and I tried to produce in the best possible way in the important moments. I’m very happy about this tournament because [winning for] the first time on grass court, it's a good feeling," Sinner said.

Sinner also talked about the upcoming Wimbledon Championships. He said that he has a newfound sense of confidence going into the grass court Major compared to last year, where he reached the semifinals before succumbing to Novak Djokovic.

"I’m just looking forward to it. Last year I made [the]semis, I played some good tennis. So let's see what's coming this year. I’m more confident for sure. And on this surface, obviously the grass it might be a bit different from here and Wimbledon. But I have one week now to prepare it so hopefully it's going to be a good tournament," he added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback