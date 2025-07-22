  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "Jannik Sinner was just hammering drinks" - Sam Querrey reveals reason behind Italian's late arrival to Wimbledon Champions' Ball

"Jannik Sinner was just hammering drinks" - Sam Querrey reveals reason behind Italian's late arrival to Wimbledon Champions' Ball

By Nancy Singh
Published Jul 22, 2025 02:16 GMT
Jannik Sinner and Sam Querrey - Source: Getty
Jannik Sinner and Sam Querrey - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner arrived two hours late to the Wimbeldon Champions' Ball, and Sam Querrey recently revealed the reason behind it. The celebration took place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London.

Ad

Sinner delivered a stunning performance at Wimbledon 2025, as he bested several top-notch athletes, including Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton, and more, to reach the tournament's final. Here, he locked horns with Carlos Alcaraz, and after a terrific showdown, the Italian got the best of the Spaniard, becoming the first Italian to win a Wimbledon title with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Following this win, according to tradition, the winners were supposed to attend the Wimbledon Champions' Ball and dance together. Iga Swiatek, who won the women's singles reached at 10:30, while the Italian arrived two hours late to the party. Although Sinner and the organizers were fine with skipping the dance, the Pole and the crowd convinced him for the dance.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sam Querrey, who attended the event, opened up about the reason behind Sinner's late arrival in the recent episode of the Nothing Major Show. Stating that the Italian was just,

"Sinner came at like a no, no. Sinner came 12:05. That's what it was 12:05. Sinner rolled. No, I didn't care. It was just like he was in the back just like hammering drinks. I think with his team obviously like having a good time. He came out with a trophy. And then at some point Laura Robson brings them both on stage, does a little Q&A with with Iga and Jannik pretty quick. And then there was a rumor they weren't going to have to dance and then like the crowd peer pressure them into dancing for like 45 seconds," said Querrey.
Ad

He added:

"It was good though, Jannik did a good job. Jannik was like feeling good and made it really fun. Smile on his face, started twirling Iga. And then like 45 seconds and they were done dancing."
Ad

Here is a video of Sinner's pre-celebration, shared by one of the users on X:

Ad

Following his remarkable Wimbledon victory, Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Canadian Open for his recovery.

Jannik Sinner opened up about his victory at Wimbledon against Carlos Alcaraz

After losing to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open finals, Jannik Sinner made a comeback in Wimbledon 2025 and took his revenge by besting the Spaniard in the tournament's final. Following this win, the Italian sat for an interview with CNBC, where he made his feelings known about winning his first Wimbledon title and expressed that he was ecstatic with this win against Alcaraz after the latter defeated him at Roland Garros.

Ad
“Every match has its own story. I was very close in Paris … and he’s [Alcaraz] a player who makes me a better player. When you lose to someone, you try to keep working on things and try to change the result at times, and I’m very happy that I did it yesterday," said Jannik Sinner.
Ad

He added:

“Every one of us needs someone who pushes ourselves to the limits and every time when we step on court, we try to to beat our opponent, but in the same time, having a great respect. It feels amazing. Yesterday, 24 hours ago, you never know exactly what’s happening, and that makes it even more special."

Jannik Sinner kickstarted his 2025 season by competing at the Australian Open, where he lifted the trophy after defeating Alexander Zverev with a score of 6-3, 7-6(7), 6-3.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications