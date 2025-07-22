"Jannik Sinner was just hammering drinks" - Sam Querrey reveals reason behind Italian's late arrival to Wimbledon Champions' Ball

Jannik Sinner arrived two hours late to the Wimbeldon Champions' Ball, and Sam Querrey recently revealed the reason behind it. The celebration took place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London.Sinner delivered a stunning performance at Wimbledon 2025, as he bested several top-notch athletes, including Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton, and more, to reach the tournament's final. Here, he locked horns with Carlos Alcaraz, and after a terrific showdown, the Italian got the best of the Spaniard, becoming the first Italian to win a Wimbledon title with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.Following this win, according to tradition, the winners were supposed to attend the Wimbledon Champions' Ball and dance together. Iga Swiatek, who won the women's singles reached at 10:30, while the Italian arrived two hours late to the party. Although Sinner and the organizers were fine with skipping the dance, the Pole and the crowd convinced him for the dance.Sam Querrey, who attended the event, opened up about the reason behind Sinner's late arrival in the recent episode of the Nothing Major Show. Stating that the Italian was just,&quot;Sinner came at like a no, no. Sinner came 12:05. That's what it was 12:05. Sinner rolled. No, I didn't care. It was just like he was in the back just like hammering drinks. I think with his team obviously like having a good time. He came out with a trophy. And then at some point Laura Robson brings them both on stage, does a little Q&amp;A with with Iga and Jannik pretty quick. And then there was a rumor they weren't going to have to dance and then like the crowd peer pressure them into dancing for like 45 seconds,&quot; said Querrey.He added:&quot;It was good though, Jannik did a good job. Jannik was like feeling good and made it really fun. Smile on his face, started twirling Iga. And then like 45 seconds and they were done dancing.&quot;Here is a video of Sinner's pre-celebration, shared by one of the users on X:Following his remarkable Wimbledon victory, Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Canadian Open for his recovery.Jannik Sinner opened up about his victory at Wimbledon against Carlos Alcaraz After losing to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open finals, Jannik Sinner made a comeback in Wimbledon 2025 and took his revenge by besting the Spaniard in the tournament's final. Following this win, the Italian sat for an interview with CNBC, where he made his feelings known about winning his first Wimbledon title and expressed that he was ecstatic with this win against Alcaraz after the latter defeated him at Roland Garros.“Every match has its own story. I was very close in Paris … and he’s [Alcaraz] a player who makes me a better player. When you lose to someone, you try to keep working on things and try to change the result at times, and I’m very happy that I did it yesterday,&quot; said Jannik Sinner.He added:“Every one of us needs someone who pushes ourselves to the limits and every time when we step on court, we try to to beat our opponent, but in the same time, having a great respect. It feels amazing. Yesterday, 24 hours ago, you never know exactly what’s happening, and that makes it even more special.&quot;Jannik Sinner kickstarted his 2025 season by competing at the Australian Open, where he lifted the trophy after defeating Alexander Zverev with a score of 6-3, 7-6(7), 6-3.