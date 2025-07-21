Here's how winning Wimbledon has majorly impacted Jannik Sinner's and Iga Swiatek's social media space

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek saw a significant rise in followers on Instagram after their respective Wimbledon triumphs. Both winners registered their maiden titles at SW19 this year.

Ad

On July 12, Swiatek took on Amanda Anisimova in the Championship match at the All England Club. The Pole created history by defeating the American 6-0, 6-0 and registered only the second such score at a Grand Slam final in the Open Era.

The historic performance earned her a solid rise in Instagram followers. Throughout her run at SW19, the World No. 3 saw a consistent increase of 1,000-2,000 followers daily. But as she approached the final, the numbers surged dramatically.

Ad

Trending

On July 10 and July 11, just ahead of the final, Iga Swiatek gained nearly 6,000 followers each day. Then came the explosion. On the day she lifted the Wimbledon trophy, she banked over 90,000 new followers. The momentum only grew, as July 12 saw her gain an astonishing 150,000 more.

In the days that followed, the wave continued, with over 40,000 on July 13, 16,000 on July 14, more than 8,000 on July 15, and 11,000 on July 16. By the weekend, her following began to stabilize, settling at a strong daily average of 2,000-3,000.

Ad

From July 11 to July 17, Iga Swiatek's Instagram following surged from roughly 1.97 million to over 2.29 million, an increase of more than 325,000 followers in just one week.

Similarly, Jannik Sinner’s Instagram following saw a sharp rise in the days surrounding his Wimbledon triumph. It was a reflection of both his growing popularity and the magnitude of his 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Carlos Alcaraz in the final on Sunday, July 13.

Typically gaining around 8,000 to 10,000 followers daily, Sinner’s numbers spiked dramatically as he moved through the final weekend at SW19. On July 12, he gained 35,884 new followers. Then on July 13, the day he clinched the title in four sets, his following exploded by nearly 200,000.

Ad

That surge continued into July 14, where he added an even more staggering 293,941 followers in a single day, the highest spike of the week. The momentum carried through Tuesday (+86,350), Wednesday (+34,705), and Thursday (+20,844), before beginning to settle.

From July 11 to July 17, Jannik Sinner’s follower count rose from approximately 3.87 million to over 4.54 million, a gain of nearly 670,000 in just one week.

Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner achieved several records by winning their first Wimbledon titles

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek with their Wimbledon trophies | Getty

Iga Swiatek made a statement on Centre Court by securing her first Wimbledon title with an astonishing 6‑0, 6‑0 victory over Amanda Anisimova. This double‐bagel was only the third one in a women’s Grand Slam final and the first at Wimbledon since 1911.

Ad

At just 24, Swiatek became the youngest woman since Serena Williams (2002) to win majors on clay, hard, and grass. She also became the fastest woman to reach 100 Grand Slam match wins, achieving it in 120 matches, since Williams achieved it in 116.

Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, claimed his maiden Wimbledon title on July 13, defeating two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 4‑6, 6‑4, 6‑4, 6‑4.

His solid grass form, backed by a season tally of just three losses and two titles (Australian Open, Wimbledon), enabled him to break Alcaraz’s dominant streaks, including 24 straight wins overall and 18 on grass. Jannik Sinner's first Wimbledon crown also made him the first Italian man to win at SW19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More