Jannik Sinner launches his foundation ahead of highly anticipated return to tennis

Jannik Sinner has launched his foundation, intending to empower the next generation of talented children in the fields of education and sports. The exciting announcement has been made ahead of his highly anticipated return to tennis following his three-month suspension.

Sinner explained that he is honored to help the next generation of budding talent and wanted to help them learn how sports can shape them to become an ideal human.

“For me, it’s an honor to support children and young athletes. Sports have taught me invaluable lessons: discipline, resilience, and the courage to stay true to myself—lessons that I believe are worth sharing. Through our work, we want to show kids what’s possible, not just in sports but in life,” Sinner said in a press release.

He also shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, where he announced the launch of his eponymous foundation and touched upon its purpose.

The board is slated to feature the minds of Alex Vittur, who is the World No. 1's manager, Stefano Domenicali, the president and CEO of F1, and Luca Maestri, who was the former CFO of Apple. The foundation also formed its own Instagram account, where it stated Sinner's purpose in detail, explaining that he wanted to give back to the people for the years and years of purpose he was blessed with.

"Now, immensely grateful for all he's received, Jannik is eager to give back. By founding the Jannik Sinner Foundation, he's committed to empowering the next generation through education and sports."

On the tennis side of things, the World No. 1 has kicked off preparing for his highly anticipated return form tennis, following his devastating three-month suspension, which brought an end to his doping ordeal.

"Now that we have less than a month to go, we're training very, very hard" - Jannik Sinner on his return to tennis at the Italian Open 2025

Jannik Sinner - Source: Getty

Speaking to ORF Sudtirol, a local broadcaster in his native South Tyrol, recently, Jannik Sinner said he has kicked off preparing for his return to tennis in front of his crowd in Rome at the Italian Open. Though he is aware that it will take him some time to return to his best, he is hopeful about finding his rhythm.

“Now that we have less than a month to go, we're training very, very hard,” he explained. “Hopefully we'll get some momentum going again ahead of the clay season. It certainly won't be easy for me.”

“The first games will be really difficult. But hopefully I'll be able to get back into the rhythm and then we'll see how it goes.”

Despite being out for three months, Jannik Sinner is sitting comfortably at the top of the ATP rankings and will be the top seed in Rome.

